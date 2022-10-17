Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox October Update Adds Some Handy New Console Features
The team at Xbox has rolled out a new console update, and users can expect a handful of new quality-of-life features. The biggest of these now allows users to control the TV's volume from the console itself. Essentially, this works through the HDMI cable, and users can now find a "TV Volume" option listed in the Audio & Music section. It's a simple little addition, but the idea is that it makes it easier for players to adjust the volume quick without having to look for the TV remote.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Making Big Map, Spawn Rate Changes
It seems big changes are in the works for Pokemon Go over "the next few weeks." According to Niantic, the game's map will be getting a refresh in the visual department for the first time in three years. This means that the game will reflect real-world changes, such as newly constructed bridges and buildings, and the removal of things that are now out-of-date. More importantly, the game will also have changes made to the way Pokemon spawn; for players in rural areas, this will mean greater access to Pokemon than the game has previously offered.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Releases Mysterious Noibat Halloween Teaser
The first part of Pokemon Go's Halloween celebration is set to kick-off tomorrow, and Niantic has revealed a creepy new trailer ahead of the event. The short teaser shows a trainer being chased by a swarm of Noibat in a cornfield at night. The video also shows a piece of notebook paper with a time reading "5:34 p.m." Under that time, images of a person, a Noibat, and an ear of corn can be seen. Below that, the time 6 p.m. can be seen alongside three question marks and three exclamation points. At the bottom of the page, we see "10x" next to a drawing of a Poke Ball, and "25x" next to an Ultra Ball.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
Boruto Cosplay Shows Off Naruto's Baryon Mode Power
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations really brought Naruto Uzumaki to his strongest point in the franchise to date, and one awesome cosplay is really tapping into the power of his Baryon Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original manga franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of its original anime debut, and it's been a great way to look back and see just how much has happened to its central star over the course of its run. Debuting all sorts of power ups and new forms through his fights, he actually continued to grow even to the sequel series continuing his story and highlighting his son, Boruto.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals New October Games
Xbox has officially announced a new set of video games set to join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service through the end of October. As is typical, the list includes one that is actually available today -- A Plague Tale: Requiem -- in addition to a number set to arrive this week. The list of new Xbox Game Pass video games includes access on PC, console, and via the cloud.
ComicBook
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
dexerto.com
New Xbox Game Pass November 2022 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving
With November only a few weeks away, new titles are coming over to join the Xbox Game pass November 2022 lineup. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in November. Microsoft’s subscription service provides a perfect way for gamers to play and test games they may not have purchased on their own. The service is excellent for people who want to get out of their gaming comfort zone.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Highlights Orihime's Anime Return
Bleach is finally back for its anime to properly adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's original manga series, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Orihime Inoue's big return to the medium by highlighting her hilarious intro look! Fans have been waiting to see Bleach's anime to come back with new episodes for over a decade at this point, and fans have been looking forward to seeing all of their fan favorites from that original anime back in action. But there's much more anticipation for the core four cast of fighters above all else.
Sasha Grey Is Joining The Cyberpunk DLC
At one point, it seemed like "Cyberpunk 2077" — the sci-fi action-RPG from CD Projekt Red — would go down as one of the biggest disappointments in gaming history. Bogged down by glitches and bugs upon its launch, "Cyberpunk 2077" failed to live up to the hype that preceded it. However, after multiple big patches and the success of its acclaimed Netflix anime tie-in "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners," the game has seen what can only be called one of gaming's biggest comebacks and has experienced player counts at all-time highs. On top of this renewed success, "Cyberpunk 2077" will also be receiving its first (and only) DLC expansion in 2023 called "Phantom Liberty." While it has already been confirmed that Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) and V will be returning, not much else is known about what characters fans of the game may see when the DLC comes out.
dotesports.com
All Modern Warfare 2 pre-load times and dates for every system
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28 across all platforms. While the campaign early access pre-load is the same for all platforms, the pre-load for the actual game and when the game releases will depend on which platform the user is on. Activision has released an...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Ruined By Inferior Port
Today, Nintendo Switch users were surprised to see that Alan Wake Remastered was given a stealth release by Epic Games. The game is currently available on the eShop with a 20% discount, making it $23.99. Unfortunately, there might have been a reason that the port was dropped with little fanfare: it seems the game has a few problems on Switch. On social media, many Switch users are reporting that the game looks noticeably worse than the version that launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. For a version that's supposed to be "remastered," that's quite disappointing!
ComicBook
Netflix Opens New Studio Led by Former Overwatch Boss
Netflix is opening another game development studio with former Overwatch boss Chacko Sonny set to take charge. Mike Verdu, the vice president of Netflix's gaming division, confirmed the news of the new studio and its lead this week in comments shared with TechCrunch that talked about Netflix's continued expansion into gaming as well as Sonny's start with the company which Verdu said should be a signal that Netflix is "in it for the long haul."
Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far
Details on every upcoming Star Wars game in development – from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Star Wars: Eclipse
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #486 Is Perfectly Average
Players shouldn't have too much difficulty with today's puzzle. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
