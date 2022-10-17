Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: What the ALDS exposed about the M’s
The Seattle Mariners broke their playoff drought but lost in the Division Series. Here are some of the things Houston exposed about the M’s. Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Seattle Mariners fell short in the American League Division Series against Houston. Although they got swept, the...
Tri-City Herald
Four changes that worked for the Seahawks defense vs Arizona. Now, can they sustain it?
What in the name of Cortez Kennedy happened to the Seahawks defense, almost overnight?. So ransacked current players such as safety Ryan Neal were acknowledging they were letting down the legacy of Seattle’s previous championship defenses, the Seahawks suddenly became dominant against Arizona. The unit that had allowed 84 points and 946 yards the previous two weeks, the last-ranked defense in the NFL entering Sunday, held Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ offense to three points in a 19-9 win.
Dipoto: Mariners to pursue shortstops willing to play second base
There is plenty of cause for optimism in Seattle. The Mariners finished with a 90-72 record, their best since 2003. They delivered one of the best comeback wins in postseason history on their way to knocking off the Blue Jays in the wild card series. Down the stretch, the club locked up budding presumptive AL Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez through 2034 and extended two-time All Star starting pitcher Luis Castillo through 2028.
WTNH.com
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve, Houston’s diminutive superstar, has long been a postseason powerhouse. But Altuve has been a non-factor at the plate since the playoffs began. The Astros hope he finds his stroke when they return to the AL Championship Series for a sixth straight year and host the New York Yankees in Game 1 Wednesday night.
WTNH.com
Verlander Ks 11 to lead Astros over Yankees 4-2 in ALCS
HOUSTON (AP) — When Justin Verlander was laboring and needed 45 pitches to get through two innings, Astros manager Dusty Baker was worried he’d have to go to his bullpen early. Instead, the veteran ace buckled down and found a groove, striking out 11 in six strong innings...
WTNH.com
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are off to a perfect start this postseason. Taking the formula that won them 106 games in the regular season — strong pitching and hitting home runs — the Astros kept rolling against the New York Yankees.
WTNH.com
Giants, Jets peel rotten Big Apple label with winning starts
NEW YORK (AP) — All the ego-bruising jokes, stinging cheap shots and embarrassing punchlines about New York football are falling flat now. Football in the Big Apple — OK, you, too, New Jersey — is rotten no more. But it certainly has been a while. The Giants...
Comments / 0