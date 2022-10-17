Photos: The 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down served hundreds in Santa Maria this weekend

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book
Local Santa Barbara resident Dr. Jennifer Freed is holding a book signing in Montecito on Thursday for her new bestseller book, "A Map to Your Soul." The post Santa Barbara resident hosts signing for her new bestseller book appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
syvnews.com
Atterdag Village holds inaugural Harvest Party fundraiser in Santa Ynez Valley
Atterdag Village held its first Harvest Party fundraiser this month to enable them to provide housing, meals, and care for Santa Ynez Valley low-income seniors on their Solvang Campus. All reports indicate it was a huge success. The event, held on Oct. 8 at the stunningly beautiful Duck Club Santa...
syvnews.com
Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley
INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 200 block of Alisal Road in Solvang for an alleged battery around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find one man had been injured by another. The injured man was taken to an emergency room for treatment of his wounds but did not want to press charges against the other man.
Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade
The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade at the end of this week because they were not effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street. The post Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout
Construction begins on the new Olive Mill Rd. roundabout Nov. 4. Work will take place day and night. The post Business owners and landlords speak out as work is set to begin on the Olive Mill Rd. roundabout appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities
Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done
The Santa Barbara County Animal Services is urging dog fostering to help clear space for a remodeling project in Santa Maria. The dogs can be adopted in either Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. The post Santa Barbara county animal shelter looks for foster homes for dogs while renovation work is done appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Atascadero local named a ‘Champion of the Community’
Colony Park Pickleball Courts also awarded for excellence in design. – The City of Atascadero’s Recreation Division recently announced that the California Park and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 8 selected Mark Capozzoli as the 2022 Champion of the Community Award and the Colony Park Pickleball Courts for the Excellence in Design: Facility & Park Planning Award.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday.
The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program in a culmination ceremony Monday. The post Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Santa Barbara on the evening of Oct. 13 for burglarizing a vacant home that was under construction. The post Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County
Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
Daily Nexus
Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival
The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
syvnews.com
Urging vote for new Santa Maria Airport District directors | Guest Commentary
The usual races for Santa Maria Public Airport board of directors are down-ballot races which garner little public attention or concern. The current races for directors which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot are quite different. Local voters will be able to make their two most consequential choices in decades.
syvnews.com
League of Women Voters hosting two candidate forums | Guest Commentary
This year’s elections seem more perplexing than ever. There are new districts for school board elections and other districts for county elections, even others for Airport Board and City Council. Do you know which districts you live in for each of these elections?. Another question some have is: How...
Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery
A notice went out with the daily Santa Barbara News-Press paper Thursday morning letting readers know that their daily papers will no longer be delivered directly by the News-Press. The post Santa Barbara News-Press to end newspaper delivery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
