Santa Maria, CA

Photos: The 10th annual Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down served hundreds in Santa Maria this weekend

By Randy De La Peña, Staff;
 3 days ago
syvnews.com

Lights and Sirens in Santa Ynez Valley

INCIDENT — Deputies were called to the 200 block of Alisal Road in Solvang for an alleged battery around 11:30 a.m. and arrived to find one man had been injured by another. The injured man was taken to an emergency room for treatment of his wounds but did not want to press charges against the other man.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Thrift stores face challenges, Halloween provides opportunities

Buying your Halloween costume at a thrift store has always been a great value, but this year, there are more reasons to try a thrift store first before looking elsewhere. Thrift stores are facing challenges due to a drop in value for textiles sold as scrap, increased labor costs, rising fuel costs, online competition and a decrease in the percentage of clothing designed for durability.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire

One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
SANTA MARIA, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero local named a ‘Champion of the Community’

Colony Park Pickleball Courts also awarded for excellence in design. – The City of Atascadero’s Recreation Division recently announced that the California Park and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 8 selected Mark Capozzoli as the 2022 Champion of the Community Award and the Colony Park Pickleball Courts for the Excellence in Design: Facility & Park Planning Award.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Grover Beach Man Admits to Starting Hollister Fire in Santa Barbara County

Edward Macklin, 30, of Grover Beach pleaded guilty in Lompoc Superior Court on October 12 to setting the Hollister Fire, which blazed up earlier this year on March 12. Macklin was found walking away from the area of the fire by a Hollister Ranch resident not long after the fire started. The fire burned more than 120 acres of the ranch, injuring two firefighters, before being contained within the week. Macklin must register as an arsonist and the conviction is a strike offense. His sentencing date is October 26.
GROVER BEACH, CA
Daily Nexus

Quite a catch: the Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival

The Saturday rain cleared up just in time for the annual 19th Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival. All things seafood and maritime, the free community event showcased the ocean’s freshest ingredients. Food trucks and tents served up hot lobster rolls, fish tacos and clam chowder. A delicious, smoky...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

