Far-right group targets Ottawa County school boards in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The conservative political action group that in August successfully overturned the Ottawa County board, replacing several Republican incumbents with its own more conservative candidates, is now putting its weight behind 11 local school board candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The Ottawa Impact...
Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018
Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
How do I vote? Who are my candidates? MLive’s 2022 midterms guide
With less than three weeks until the Nov. 8 election, Michigan officials say its crunch time for absentee ballots. Which means now is a great time to familiarize yourself with how to vote and what you’ll see on your ballot. 2022 is a midterm year, which means top statewide...
Ottawa County’s 1st District guaranteed a new county commissioner after Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Voters in Ottawa County’s 1st District will have their choice between two political newcomers to the county board in next month’s Nov. 8 election. The county’s 1st District is comprised of Olive and Port Sheldon townships and most of Park Township. The...
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
7 running for 3 seats in Byron Center school board race
KENT COUNTY, MI – With seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats on the Byron Center school board, voters could see a change in members after November’s general election. Two incumbents, Bruce Dennett and Chuck Fedewa, are seeking reelection. Other candidates who are looking to fill an open...
Democrat lawmaker faces Republican challenger in Michigan House District 40 race
Democrat Christine Morse is running for reelection to the Michigan House of Representatives, against Republican challenger Kelly Sackett. Michigan House District 40 contains Portage, Texas Township and parts of Oshtemo Township and the city of Kalamazoo. The district was created in recent redistricting across Michigan. The winner in the Nov....
Mona Shores school board race features 3 challengers against 3 incumbents
NORTON SHORES, MI – Three challengers are competing against three incumbent candidates for seats on the Mona Shores Board of Education in the Nov. 8 general election. The seven-member school board has three, six-year seats up for grabs this November. Trustees Jeanne Cooper-Kuiper, Jay Keessen and Wesley Wilson are seeking reelection.
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Township clerk’s work for Sen. Bumstead may be ‘conflict of interest’ but not illegal, prosecutor says
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A township clerk is doing nothing wrong by overseeing elections and serving as district representative for a state senator, local and state officials have determined. Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters, a Democrat, had consulted with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Michigan Bureau of...
Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide
BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
3 candidates running for 2 seats on the Zeeland Board of Education in November
ZEELAND, MI — Three candidates are competing for two, six-year seats on the Zeeland Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents Rick Dernberger, a trustee and April DeWitt, board vice president, are squaring off Nov. 8 against Gerald Rademaker, who is looking to take one of the open seats.
Changes to Michigan’s 72-hour deer kill reporting laws shot down – for now
Those who do not report a deer harvest within 72 hours of its happening will still face the possibility of fines or even jail time after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer rejected a bill looking to reverse course on the issue. But the author of that legislation said she’s willing to try...
Seven candidates seeking a seat on Lowell school board
KENT COUNTY, MI - Seven people are battling for three, four-year seats on Lowell Board of Education in the November general election. School board member Gary Blough’s term will expire at the end of the year and he isn’t running for reelection, guaranteeing at least one new board member.
Whitmer vetoes GOP-backed legislation to limit governor’s emergency power
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed legislation last week which would have given Michigan lawmakers the final say in whether emergency orders issued by the executive branch can last longer than 28 days. The governor vetoed eight bills of a 30-bill plan introduced by House Republicans to set timeframes for emergency powers...
5 candidates for the Jenison school board square off in Nov. 8 election
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Five candidates are on the ballot for two, six-year seats on the Jenison Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents are seeking reelection. Current school board treasurer Mark Richter and Trustee William Waalkes are on the Nov. 8 ballot with candidates Alex Abramajtys, Jennifer Thomas Griffin and Donna Mooney for the at-large positions ending in 2028.
What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:
MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
7 candidates vying for 3 East Grand Rapids Board of Education seats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Seven candidates are vying for three, four-year seats on the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents and five newcomers are seeking the three spots on the Nov. 8 ballot. The candidates include current school board president Mike Reid, board secretary Janice Yates, Peter Bisbee, Karen Machiorlatti-Waldron, Benjamin Masterson, Steve Millman and Matthew Richenthal.
Michigan to pay $20M to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud
LANSING, MI – Michigan will pay $20 million to people wrongfully accused of unemployment fraud. The settlement announced by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers on Thursday resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015.
Carvana’s bid to stop state suspension for Southeast Michigan dealership fails
NOVI, MI -- A bid from a Carvana dealership in Southeast Michigan to stop a state suspension has failed. A Michigan Court of Claims judge on Wednesday, Oct. 19 said he would not issue a temporary restraining order against the state. The Michigan Secretary of State on Oct. 7 suspended...
