High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Check out The Star’s coverage partner for high school football, PrepsKC, for more coverage at PrepsKC.com.
Thursday’s games
Southeast at Northeast
Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission East
Gardner Edgerton at Olathe South
Friday’s games
Atchison at Wyandotte
Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest
Blue Valley at Blue Valley West
Blue Valley North at St. James Academy
Blue Valley Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas
Bonner Springs at Schlagle
De Soto at Basehor-Linwood
Eudora at Paola
Lansing at Turner
Lawrence Free State at Olathe North
Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights
Maranatha Christian at Cair Paravel
McLouth at St. Marys
Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest
Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South
Osawatomie at Bishop Ward
Ottawa at Tonganoxie
Pleasant Ridge at Centralia
Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest
Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence
Spring Hill at Louisburg
Topeka Highland Park at Washington
Topeka Seaman at Piper
Valley Falls at Oskaloosa
Wellsville at Baldwin
Jasper at Appleton City
Liberal at Archie
Kearney at Belton
Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
Clinton at Center
Truman at St. Joseph Central
Slater at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee
St. Pual Lutheran at Drexel
Sumner Academy at East
Ruskin at Excelsior Springs
Oak Park at Fort Osage
Raytown at Grain Valley
Northland Christian at KC East Christian
Holden at Knob Noster
Carrollton at Lafayette County
East Buchanan at Lawson
Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
Richmond at Lexington
Blue Springs South at Liberty
Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North
Central at Lincoln Prep
Plattsburg at Mid-Buchanan
Cole Camp at Midway
Staley at North Kansas City
Lathrop at North Platte
Harrisonville at Odessa
Santa Fe at Orrick
Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South
Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
West Platte at Penney
William Chrisman at Platte County
Harmon at Rockhurst
St. Pius X at Savannah
Pleasant Hope with Halfway at Sherwood
Hogan Prep at Sedalia Smith-Cotton
Grandview at Smithville
University Academy at St. Michael the Archangel
Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian Academy
Adrian at Tipton
Oak Grove at Warrensburg
Lincoln at Wellington-Napoleon
Lone Jack at Windsor
Raytown South at Winnetonka
Saturday’s game
Butler at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.
Comments / 0