High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em

Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.

All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Check out The Star’s coverage partner for high school football, PrepsKC, for more coverage at PrepsKC.com.

Thursday’s games

Southeast at Northeast

Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission East

Gardner Edgerton at Olathe South

Friday’s games

Atchison at Wyandotte

Bishop Miege at Blue Valley Northwest

Blue Valley at Blue Valley West

Blue Valley North at St. James Academy

Blue Valley Southwest at St. Thomas Aquinas

Bonner Springs at Schlagle

De Soto at Basehor-Linwood

Eudora at Paola

Lansing at Turner

Lawrence Free State at Olathe North

Leavenworth at Shawnee Heights

Maranatha Christian at Cair Paravel

McLouth at St. Marys

Olathe East at Shawnee Mission Northwest

Olathe West at Shawnee Mission South

Osawatomie at Bishop Ward

Ottawa at Tonganoxie

Pleasant Ridge at Centralia

Shawnee Mission North at Olathe Northwest

Shawnee Mission West at Lawrence

Spring Hill at Louisburg

Topeka Highland Park at Washington

Topeka Seaman at Piper

Valley Falls at Oskaloosa

Wellsville at Baldwin

Jasper at Appleton City

Liberal at Archie

Kearney at Belton

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

Clinton at Center

Truman at St. Joseph Central

Slater at Crest Ridge with Chilhowee

St. Pual Lutheran at Drexel

Sumner Academy at East

Ruskin at Excelsior Springs

Oak Park at Fort Osage

Raytown at Grain Valley

Northland Christian at KC East Christian

Holden at Knob Noster

Carrollton at Lafayette County

East Buchanan at Lawson

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

Richmond at Lexington

Blue Springs South at Liberty

Lee’s Summit West at Liberty North

Central at Lincoln Prep

Plattsburg at Mid-Buchanan

Cole Camp at Midway

Staley at North Kansas City

Lathrop at North Platte

Harrisonville at Odessa

Santa Fe at Orrick

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South

Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

West Platte at Penney

William Chrisman at Platte County

Harmon at Rockhurst

St. Pius X at Savannah

Pleasant Hope with Halfway at Sherwood

Hogan Prep at Sedalia Smith-Cotton

Grandview at Smithville

University Academy at St. Michael the Archangel

Pleasant Hill at Summit Christian Academy

Adrian at Tipton

Oak Grove at Warrensburg

Lincoln at Wellington-Napoleon

Lone Jack at Windsor

Raytown South at Winnetonka

Saturday’s game

Butler at Christ Prep, 2 p.m.