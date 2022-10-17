ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Two Mississippi teens found dead after apparent accident following homecoming dance

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Mr4I_0icWGwK100

Two Mississippi teens who attended their school’s homecoming dance Saturday night and were later reported missing by family members have been found dead after an apparent single-car accident.

Bayleigh Bowlin, 16, and Chloe Taylor, 16, were found dead Sunday night.

Both of the teens attended East Central High School in Jackson County. Family members reported the teens missing Sunday morning after the two did not return from Saturday’s homecoming dance.

Officials from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report that the teens were involved in an accident at the intersection of Highway 613 and Lum Reeves Road. The Mississippi Highway Patrol found a 2012 Nissan Altima reportedly driven by Taylor with Bowlin as the passenger.

The car reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree and embankment.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Comments / 22

Sikgrl
3d ago

We never know what moment might be our last. Tell the people you love that you love them as often as you can. I hope for peace and comfort for the girls loved ones.

Reply(1)
11
Wanda Dean
3d ago

Praying for the family’s of these two beautiful girls. I ask that God will give them peace and knowledge that there both in the presence of him. I ask for strength for the family’s that they can endure there lost

Reply
5
Mary Marsh
3d ago

Heartbreaking. Graduated licensing is needed. 16 years old is too young to be driving at night.

Reply
7
Related
CBS 42

2 teens found dead in car following crash in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) — Two 16-year-old girls were found dead in a car in Mississippi’s Harleston community following a single-car crash Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Tayler, both from Hurley, attended East Central High School. The families of Bowlin and Taylor reported the girls […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WALB 10

Two 16-year-old girls die in crash after Homecoming dance, police say

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Two teen girls were found dead Sunday in a crash along a highway in Mississippi after a Homecoming dance at their high school. The Jackson County Coroner said the two girls were identified as 16-year-old Baleigh Bowlin and 16–year-old Chloe Taylor. The girls attended East Central High School in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WPMI

Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
HURLEY, MS
WLOX

Joint funeral service announced for two girls killed in Hwy 613 crash

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Funeral arrangements for 16-year-olds Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, two girls killed in a Highway 613 crash Sunday, were announced Wednesday morning. The best friends will be memorialized in a joint funeral service Saturday. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church...
MOSS POINT, MS
WLBT

Grieving family blames justice system, mental healthcare in Mississippi for murder tragedy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After a coast pastor was allegedly killed by her own son in a Gulfport stabbing, family members are crying out for help. They say for years they’ve been working to get the mental health care their family member needs, all to no avail. Now, they are calling on the state of Mississippi to step up to prevent these kinds of tragedies from happening again.
GULFPORT, MS
WDAM-TV

Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Picayune man identified as victim of fatal Hwy 43 crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Larry Mergerum, 72, of Picayune, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Margerum was traveling north on Highway 43 around 1:20 p.m. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, causing him to receive fatal injuries from the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS
WLOX

Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
GAUTIER, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mgccc.edu

MGCCC announces Homecoming Royalty and Queens during annual celebration

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held its 2022 Homecoming Day celebration on October 15 at the Perkinston Campus. During the day’s festivities, Homecoming Royalty from each campus were introduced and Homecoming Queens were announced. Royalty included the following:. HARRISON COUNTY CAMPUS. BRYLLE RAVEN PRINCE. 2022 Homecoming Queen. Brylee is...
PERKINSTON, MS
WLOX

Here’s why you may hear choppers flying at night this month

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Military training exercises are now underway along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and that means you may hear some strange noises at night. Tuesday night, WLOX News received several reports from viewers asking why helicopters were flying over their neighborhoods. One viewer mentioned hearing the choppers over the Gulf Hills neighborhood of St. Martin.
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
103K+
Followers
7K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy