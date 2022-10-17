Liverpool Public Library to host Haunted Garage III this Saturday, Oct. 22

The third edition of the Liverpool Public Library’s Haunted Garage will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

LIVERPOOL — A good fright and happy smiles await at Haunted Garage III.

The Liverpool Public Library’s underground garage will be decked out to deliver Halloween fun from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

Library staffers dressed up in their favorite costumes will welcome vehicles filled with passengers of all ages. You never know who you might meet during the visit, but chances are pretty good that Tulip the Dinosaur will make a visit.

Vehicles should enter the driveway to the garage at 310 Tulip Street. Once inside, they’ll drive past scenes decorated by library staffers as well as volunteers from community organizations that include Edge Federal Credit Union, Golden Bee Bookshop, Greater Liverpool Chamber of Commerce, Help Me Grow Onondaga, Liverpool Community Gardeners, LPL Board of Trustees and LPL Homeschoolers.

The Liverpool Fire Department is expected to join the fun, too.

“We are very excited to be bringing the Haunted Garage back to the library this year,” said LPL coordinator of Children’s and Family Services Joellyn Murry. “Visitors will see some new displays from the library as well as some new community partners. Families will be sure to enjoy the mild scares, and there will be goody bags for the children while supplies last. Tulip will be there to greet guests, and kids will get to see a fire truck, too!”

The library will be collecting non-perishable food items for its food drive.

Take a look at last year’s Haunted Garage at the LPL YouTube channel at youtube.com/liverpoolpubliclibrary.