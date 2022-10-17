ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Peña Selected to MLB Pipeline All-Rookie First Team

By Ben Silver
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUBUF_0icWGhKM00

Jeremy Peña was instrumental to the Houston Astros success in 2022. He stood out as one of the premier rookies in MLB, making an impact on a championship caliber team.

The 18th inning, NLDS clinching home run isn't the only accolade Jeremy Peña will add to his book this weekend.

Nobody expected him to fill the shoes of Carlos Correa so well. The former- Houston Astros shortstop is on a Hall of Fame track, a two-time All-Star, a Platinum Glove owner and Rookie of the Year winner.

And yet, Peña has just as many Wins Above Replacement as Correa managed in his rookie season. The 24-year-old Dominican filled his predecessors shoes with aplomb.

Most vitally, there was little defensive let down. Correa is one of baseball's best defensive players, owner of a Gold Glove and the aforementioned Platinum Glove, awarded to the best overall defensive player in each league.

Peña may be on track for his own Gold Glove in 2022, worth 15 DRS and eight OAA. On top of his other accolades, it's a wildly impressive performance. The most recent of which is his selection to MLB Pipeline's All-Rookie first team.

Peña shares the field with other future stars like Adley Rutschman, Joey Meneses, Bobby Witt Jr., Julio Rodríguez, Michel Harris II, Spencer Strider and more.

MLB Pipeline has released such honors since 2020. Peña is the second Astro to be included on the list following Luis Garcia's 2021 rookie campaign.

With only one prospect remaining on MLB's top 100 list, the Astros may have to content themselves with their last entry onto the All-Rookie First Team for some time.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere

It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

The World Series may well be the Astros’ to lose

The Astros are eight wins away from capturing a World Series title, and based on how the postseason has played out thus far, the defending American League champions could not be better positioned to collect those eight victories. Though the Mariners went down swinging in the ALDS, the Astros were...
HOUSTON, TX
Royals Review

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Whit Merrifield finalists for Gold Gloves

Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, and Whit Merrifield were each named finalists for a Gold Glove, as announced by Rawlings on Thursday. Five-time Gold Glover Salvador Perez and six-time award-winner Zack Greinke were not finalists this year. Benintendi, who won the award last year in left field, will be a...
batterypower.com

Braves News: Four Braves announced as Gold Glove finalists, 2022 home runs, more

Max Fried, Travis d’Arnaud, Dansby Swanson, and Matt Olson join several other notable players as finalists for the Gold Glove Award. The winners will be announced on November 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Catch the announcement live on ESPN. Braves News:. Ronald Acuña Jr. tops the list of the...
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
1K+
Followers
499
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy