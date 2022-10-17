YouTube to Let Advertisers Target Podcast Listeners

In YouTube ’s latest expansion of its podcasting efforts, the video giant — under parent company Google — will roll out audio ads globally and allow marketers to target users who are listening and watching podcasts on the platform.

YouTube first launched a beta version of its audio ads in 2020 to cater to users who listen to podcasts and music on the video platform. The audio ads, available in 15-second spots, are available on Google Ads and Display & Video 360 with the same CPM and audience-targeting options as ads on YouTube videos.

As part of the updated audio ad rollout, announced on Monday during Advertising Week, advertisers will now be able to place 30-second audio ad spots on videos — up from the 15-second spots that the company previously offered. Advertisers in the U.S. will also be able to narrow their ad campaigns based on podcast genres, which will include comedy, news, sports and society and culture, according to a YouTube spokesperson.

YouTube has become a major player in the podcast space, despite having few features dedicated specifically to podcast creators on the platform in comparison to competitors like Apple Podcasts and Spotify. According to one survey by Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights, YouTube has become the most-used podcast platform in the U.S. for listeners. In late July, the company also quietly launched a podcast homepage .