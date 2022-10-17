Ashley Falls School students and parents participated in Ashley Falls STEAM+ Night Oct. 13. The event is an interactive night for families to explore the power of curiosity through STEAM+ learning opportunities set up by STEAM+ teachers.

The Del Mar Union School District STEAM+ program provides robust and engaging instruction for students in the arts, science, physical education, and interdisciplinary learning, according to the DMUSD website.

Photos by Jon Clark

This story originally appeared in Del Mar Times .