Silver Spring, MD

rockvillenights.com

Assault reported in parking garage at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported in a parking garage at the mall at 6:21 PM. This is the 11th assault reported at the mall since May 18.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. Police search for carjacking suspect

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Officers from the Montgomery County Police Department are asking the public to help identify suspects that were involved in a carjacking of a 2019 dark blue/grey Toyota Corolla in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to officials, the carjacking happened in the 3700 block of Bel Pre...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify woman killed in MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Police have identified Elaine Jackson as the 40-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday evening at an MTA bus parking lot in South Baltimore, according to a release.The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard.Offices found Jackson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint behind Montgomery Co. shopping center, police say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Montgomery County on Thursday. The United States Postal Service Letter Carrier claims she was in the process of delivering mail when she was approached by the suspect who demanded property from her while showing a gun he had in the waistband area. After getting the USPS property, detectives say the suspect fled the location. This happened in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, Maryland.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at gas station in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — A man was shot and killed at a BP gas station in District Heights on Thursday afternoon. Police first responded to the BP at the corner of Chavez Lane and Walters Lane around 2 p.m. They found the victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene. “We’ve seen […]
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Serial Armed Robber Implicated In String Of Incidents In Bethesda

A 29-year-old Silver Spring man has been charged with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Bethesda area beginning in August, authorities say. Donnell Harris was arrested on Friday, Oct. 14 after investigators connected him to a string of robberies that began on Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th Street, and East West Highway, according to Montgomery County police.
BETHESDA, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville auto dealership broken into

Rockville City police responded to a burglar alarm at an auto dealership early yesterday morning, October 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a dealership in the 1400 block of Rockville Pike at 3:41 AM. Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of forced entry.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Man Charged with Series of Armed Robberies in Bethesda

Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged 29-year-old Donnell Harris of Silver Spring with a series of armed robberies that occurred in Bethesda. A series of armed robberies have occurred in Bethesda in the areas of Rosemary Hills Drive, 16th St., and East-West Highway since August 10, according to MCPD. In each of the eight incidents, the victims described the suspect as a Black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a mask, and armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser.
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in Latrobe Homes shooting

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are searching for a suspected shooter who gunned down two people at Latrobe Homes on Friday, according to authorities.The double shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Harford Court, police said.The shooter shot a 27-year-old man and a 42-year-old person, according to authorities. The police did not make public the gender of the second gunshot victim.Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
fox5dc.com

Officer hospitalized after head-on collision in Prince George’s County

BOWIE, Md. - A police officer was hospitalized after a head-on collision in Prince George's County. The crash happened overnight in the 3300 block of Church Road in Bowie. Officials say the officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. It is unclear if the driver of the other vehicle was injured. The...
BOWIE, MD
mocoshow.com

Germantown Rd. Closed Due to Suspicious Package

Germantown Rd. is currently closed between Crystal Rock Dr. and I-270, including ramps 15A & 15B, as a result of a suspicious package in the 19900 block of Germantown Rd, according to Montgomery County Police. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will...
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
