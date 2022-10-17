Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Oct. 3 – 9, 2022
Abdi Bashir Ugas, Hutchinson: misdemeanor obstruct legal process – interfere with peace officer, local confinement 30 days, stayed 30 days for one year, unsupervised probation one year, fees and fines $385. Christopher Lee Brandt, Marshall: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 94/60, fees and fines $385. Jason Michael Dahl, Milroy:...
KEYC
Sibley County officials continue Weitzenkamp homicide investigation
myklgr.com
KLGR-area counties among those officially designated drought disaster areas
Redwood County was one of nine declared on Monday to be drought disaster areas by the USDA, as defined as “counties (suffering) from severe or extreme drought for eight or more consecutive weeks.”. Lincoln, Lyon, MacLeod, Murray, Nicollet, Pipestone, Redwood, Rice and Wright counties are listed as primary natural...
myklgr.com
Lake Redwood dredging project to be complete this weekend
The Lake Redwood dredging project will officially be finished this coming weekend. On Sat., Oct. 22, exactly six months after beginning the project, the JF Brennan Company will complete dredging Lake Redwood. A total of 682,880 cubic yards of sediment has been removed from Lake Redwood, surpassing the bid quantity...
redlakenationnews.com
In New Ulm, culture wars at forefront in local school board election
Last spring, 150 residents signed a petition in the southern Minnesota city of New Ulm asking school board members whether it's appropriate to include instruction on "sexual and gender identity" in the youngest elementary school classrooms. No school board members responded to the petition, which echoed a controversial Florida law...
kduz.com
HPD Investigating Odd Vandalism
Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving an odd report of vandalism Monday night. Police say an adult female living in the 1100 Block of Prairie View Drive Southwest reported that lunch meat and chocolate milk was put all over their vehicle and that it occurred sometime that afternoon between when their.
myklgr.com
Fall Cleanup in Redwood Falls scheduled for week of Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
During this week, residents may place leaves and garden waste in the street for pick up. To assist with the cleanup, residents are asked to place their leaves and garden waste in a wind-row one foot from the curb (no bags or containers) and are asked not to rake leaves into the street ahead of the scheduled day.
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in Chippewa County car/semi collision Thursday
A Willmar man suffered serious injuries when his vehicle was struck by a semi-truck in Chippewa County Thursday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 20, Brian Lee Ilgen, age 50, of Willmar was on Highway 40, attempting to turn south onto County Road 2. At about 10 a.m., Ilgen’s 1997 Chevy GMC 400 was struck by a westbound 2015 Peterbilt semi-truck being driven by Paul Douglas Bonnema, age 60, of Anacortes, Washington.
myklgr.com
Two Appleton residents injured in Renville County collision Tuesday
Two residents of Appleton were injured when their vehicle collided with another in Renville County Tuesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 18, Harry Edward McCroy, age 70, was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport southbound on Highway 4. At the intersection with Highway 19 near Fairfax, the EcoSport collided with a westbound Peterbilt semi-truck being driven by Frank Mark Yost, age 48, of Lafayette.
willmarradio.com
Grove City teen arrested for threats at Paynesville High School
(Paynesville MN-) The West Central Tribune reports an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School Student is under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school and target three staff members and a student as alleged targets. The paper says Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested at his home in Grove City Monday and appeared in Stearns County District Court Wednesday on five counts of Felony Threats of Violence. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000. The criminal complaint says several students told police they heard Herr-Ramirez make the threats both on Monday and on October 14th. Police say when they arrested him, he had an airsoft pellet gun with him.
bulletin-news.com
Another rural Minnesota hospital ends labor/delivery services
As rural birth rates decrease, a second hospital in west-central Minnesota is moving its labor and delivery operations to a local partner. According to documents submitted by the CEOs of both facilities during a required virtual hearing held by the Minnesota Department of Health on October 13, Avera Granite Falls is moving its labor and delivery services 30 miles away to Avera Marshall as of January 1, 2023.
myklgr.com
Minnesota National Guard to officially open new SW MN maintenance facility in New Ulm Thursday
On Thursday the Minnesota National Guard will officially open a new maintenance facility in New Ulm. The new facility consists of 25,000 square feet for 10 service bays, an equipment wash bay, and a general storage bay, allowing units in southwest Minnesota the ability to train on more of their equipment. Staff will have an additional 6,400 square feet for classrooms and offices.
myklgr.com
Two injured when pickup towing trailer overturns in Redwood County Wednesday
Two men were injured when the truck they were in overturned in Redwood County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Oct. 19, John Prosper Rivard, age 60, of Stillwater, was driving a Ford F250 westbound on Highway 19. At about 3:50 p.m., near the intersection with 295th Street, the load inside the trailer Rivard was towing shifted, making a back tire lock up. The pickup lost control, went off the road, and rolled.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man seriously injured in crash on Highway 40
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was seriously injured in the crash of a pickup and a beet truck west of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened just before 10 a.m. on Highway 40, 8 miles west of Willmar at Chippewa County Road 2. A pickup driven by 50-year-old Brian Lee Ilgen of Willmar was attempting to turn onto County Road 2 when it was hit by a westbound Peterbilt truck going westbound on Highway 40. Ilgen was airlifted from the scene to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 60-year-old Paul Bonnema of Anacortes Washington was not hurt.
willmarradio.com
Two injured in crash near Vesta when trailer wheel locks up
(Vesta MN-) Two men were hurt in a rollover crash 2 miles southwest of Vesta in Redwood County Wednesday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 19 at 295th Street around 3:50 p.m. A pickup driven by 60-year-old John Rivard of Stillwater was pulling a trailer when the load shifted, causing a wheel to lock up, the the pickup ended up rolling in the ditch. Rivard and passenger 61-year-old Mark Bucher of St. Cloud were taken to the Marshall Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Appleton couple injured in SUV-semi crash in Fairfax
(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County Tuesday morning. The state patrol says 70-year-old Harry Mccroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax. Mccroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. Mccroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities. His passenger, 65-year-old Georgia Mccroy, was taken to the Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver, 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette was not hurt.
myklgr.com
Investigation into Winthrop man’s homicide continues
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says they are still actively investigating the homicide of a 79-year-old Winthrop man. Dennis Weitzenkamp was discovered at a farm site north of Winthrop with “unknown trauma.” He was declared deceased at the scene when emergency responders arrived. The Minnesota Bureau of...
myklgr.com
Two injured in Kandiyohi County collision Tuesday morning
Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Tuesday morning. On Oct. 18, at 6:36 a.m., the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a two vehicle head-on crash on County Road 23, about a half mile west of 45th Street SE. Responding deputies...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Fairfax Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Fairfax Tuesday morning seriously injured a Wisconsin man. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Harry McCroy of Appleton was traveling southbound on Highway 4 and a semi, driven by 48-year-old Frank Yost of Lafayette, was traveling westbound on Highway 19 and collided in the intersection.
myklgr.com
Eugene Terra
Eugene Terra, age 80, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Springfield. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. Eugene Anthony Terra...
