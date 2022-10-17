Read full article on original website
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
VIDEO - Smoke Shop Slashing with Slipper Wearing SuspectBronxVoiceBronx, NY
VIDEO - Vandal Slashes Cop Car’s TiresBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Real estate developers charged by Manhattan DA
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Manhattan District Attorney charged six real estate developers with crimes ranging from grand larceny in the second degree to criminal tax fraud. The developers are accused of defrauding New York’s 421-a affordable housing program. During a press conference to announce the indictment, DA Alvin Bragg said, “when we have a […]
Thrillist
This Famous NYC Chef Is Opening a Restaurant Lounge at LaGuardia Airport
Taking a flight from LaGuardia will soon some extra culinary perks. In collaboration with Capital One, renowned Chef José Andrés is opening a restaurant lounge at the Queens airport. Among his latest endeavors, Andrés recently opened two restaurants, Zaytinya and Nubeluz, at the Ritz-Carlton in Nomad. Sprawling...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See free Halloween movies at these NYC parks every weekend this month
As part of the city’s Movies Under the Stars program, parks around town will be screening spooky Halloween films alongside family-friendly classics and newer productions throughout the month of October. In total, New Yorkers will get to catch over 150 flicks around all five boroughs—completely gratis. Standouts include Hocus...
fb101.com
Legendary East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opens in New York City
The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Friends and Family and officially on Thursday October 20th, 2022. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
NYC Indian restaurant Semma gets Michelin star
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With Diwali coming up, a gem of a Manhattan restaurant is getting many blessings as the only Indian restaurant in the country with a Michelin star. Semma head chef Vijay Kumar said the south Indian cuisine is food from his childhood. The menu comes straight from his heart. By the […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store
Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant Yayoi Kusama mosaic will decorate the new Grand Central Madison Terminal
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a big New York City following. Each time her work is shown here, i.e. the New York Botanical Garden’s “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature” in 2021 and Yayoi “Kusama: Festival of Life” at David Zwirner in 2017, we line up around the block and sell out tickets.
A 500-Square-Foot NYC Studio’s Minimal Style Makes It a Serene Retreat to Recharge
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Upper East Side — New York City, New York. Type of home: Apartment. Size: 500 square feet. Years lived in: 14...
Staten Island pizzeria receives city recognition for donating food to migrants
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A local Travis business received an honorable citation from the city’s public advocate for feeding Central and South American migrants that have been sent to the community as they seek asylum. Owners of the business, Verde’s Pizza and Pasta House, over the past few...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1110 DeKalb Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1110 DeKalb Avenue, a seven-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Eyal Levitt Architect and developed under the Tabi Tabi LLC, the structure yields 29 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,709 to $156,130.
NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to Staten Island Friday: How to get tickets, hours of operation and more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City area will soon be glowing with a total of over 10,000 lanterns entirely handmade by over 100 artists, as the NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns for the holidays to four different locations, including Staten Island. “Lantern festivals have been a part of...
Chief Kenneth Corey, NYPD’s highest-ranking uniformed officer and a S.I. resident, to retire in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chief Kenneth Corey, the first Staten Islander in recent memory to be named chief of department of the NYPD, plans to retire at the end of November. Corey, 53, of Prince’s Bay, was sworn in on Jan. 1 at police headquarters in Manhattan as the third-highest ranking position on the force, behind the commissioner and first deputy commissioner.
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
therealdeal.com
Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
Members of the Manocherian family unloaded a Midtown rental tower for $50.1 million, a rare sale for the prominent and long-standing Manhattan landlords. The 31-story, 181-unit apartment building at 245 East 44th Street, known as Falcon Tower, sold for about $275,000 per unit, records show. Five LLCs are listed as...
NBC New York
These Are the ‘Rattiest' Cities in America — and Somehow NYC Is Still Not #1
If you think New York City's rat problem is bad, don't head to the midwest. Pest control company Orkin released its list of the "rattiest" cities in the U.S., and while NYC did move up the list (not a list anyone wants to move up, mind you), another city has now captured the crown eight years in a row. That dubious distinction goes to Chicago, which has taken the top spot every year since 2015.
fox5ny.com
NYC's most unsafe streets, report shows
NEW YORK - As traffic fatalities remain high in the city, new data is painting a clearer picture of where New York City's most unsafe streets are located. Deaths and injuries from traffic deaths are reaching another record-breaking high this year. To fight back, a new source of information has...
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
