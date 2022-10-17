Read full article on original website
Affidavit outlines fight, shootout leading to soldier’s death
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents filed against Fort Bliss soldier Craig Trevion Gooding, 19, indicate he may have shot a fellow soldier after being punched in the parking lot of a new bar in Northeast El Paso. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. early Sunday morning in the EP Clubhouse parking lot, located […]
KVIA
Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old Fort Bliss Soldier has been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting Sunday at the 8500 block of Dyer. Pvt. Craig Trevion Gooding, of Fort Bliss, is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Jewllian Maurer, also of Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss officials...
everythinglubbock.com
Police: Man pushed mom out of car at Stanton Street bridge before being shot
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police said the man who was shot by security guard at the Stanton Street bridge assaulted his mother, pushed her out of the car and then proceeded to drive his vehicle back and forth hitting other vehicles. Police identified 32-year-old Maxwell Billingslea...
KVIA
Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash
EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
KFOX 14
Sun Metro driver who crashed into east El Paso home had prior verbal warnings, suspension
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — New video obtained by KFOX14 Investigates shows the moments leading up to a Sun Metro bus being crashed into an east El Paso home in February 2021. According to the employee's disciplinary record, the driver had been given three previous warnings and been suspended prior to the crash at a home on Anise Drive near Montwood Drive.
cbs4local.com
Fallen Dallas police officer's twin brother speaks about El Paso native Jacob Arellano
RICHARDSON, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Funeral Mass for Jacob Arellano, a police officer from Dallas Police Department killed last week, happened in Richardson, Texas Wednesday morning. Arellano died on October 12 on his way to work in a wrong-way crash by a suspected drunk driver. The 25-year-old was from...
KFOX 14
Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
KVIA
El Paso Police say father unknowingly ran over his toddler child who ended up on driveway
EL PASO, Texas -- A father unknowingly ran over his 1-year-old child Tuesday morning in the lower valley, according to El Paso police. Investigators say it happened at 10 a.m. at the 8700 block of Cathedral, which is south of Ysleta High School. Police say the 27-year-old man, his wife,...
El Paso News
Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
1-year-old killed in driveway in Lower Valley; police continue investigation
UPDATE: The investigation by Special Traffic Investigators into tragic death of a 1-year old child is ongoing. The wife and pre-school aged child of a 27-year old man were gathered on the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle on the driveway at a residence at the 8700 block of Cathedral. Unbeknownst to the family, the […]
KFOX 14
City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
KFOX 14
2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
37-Year-Old Michelle Lira, 1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in El Paso. The officials stated that the crash happened in the Upper Valley at the 600 block of Artcraft.
KVIA
Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash
EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
KFOX 14
67-year-old woman from Florida dies in Hudspeth County rollover crash
HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 67-year-old woman from Florida was killed in a crash in Hudspeth County, Texas Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Linda Lee of Inverness, Florida was driving westbound on the left lane of Interstate 10 near milepost 103 when she...
One person killed, another suffers wound during shooting along Dyer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, along Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police said. Two other people sought medical treatment, but it is not clear if they were shot as well. The incident happened […]
Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured
EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting at the 8500 block of Dyer Street left one dead and three people injured Sunday. The incident occurred at a shopping center at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police say patrol officers responded to the shopping center due to threats of a shooting. While patrolling the parking lot, shots were fired The post Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured appeared first on KVIA.
Toddler vehicle safety demonstration day after 1-year-old was run over
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Wednesday, a day after a 1-year-old was run over in the Lower Valley, parents with children at Ysleta Head start gathered to learn about vehicle safety with toddlers from University Medical’s Trauma Department. Parents at the demonstration had the death of the baby at the top of their minds. “Unfortunately […]
KFOX 14
El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
KVIA
El Paso Humane Society employee spends 24 hours in a dog kennel
EL PASO, Texas - Today is El Paso giving day where the community comes together and represent El Paso. The Humane Society in El Paso has Animal Care Supervisor Kim Lambert going “Behind the Kennel Door” to experience what animals experience every day until they find their fur-ever homes. Kim was locked in last night at 7 PM in one of their kennels for 24 hours or until they hit their goal of $10,000 dollar goal for this year's El Paso giving day. Kim says, "I want to have an empathetic experience of what these animals feel when locked up so that I can share that experience with others."
