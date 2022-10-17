ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Man charged with murder in weekend shooting in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old Fort Bliss Soldier has been arrested in connection to an early-morning shooting Sunday at the 8500 block of Dyer. Pvt. Craig Trevion Gooding, of Fort Bliss, is charged with the murder of 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Jewllian Maurer, also of Fort Bliss. Fort Bliss officials...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local artist’s “Con Huevos” mural receiving backlash

EL PASO, Texas -- A local artist's mural is gaining attention for its double meaning that some find offensive. Tino Ortega's "Con Huevos" mural is a part of a series of realistic 3D balloon murals started to honor the 23 lives lost in the August 3 Walmart mass shooting, KISS FM reported. Ortega set out to create 23 murals across El Paso as a part of the series.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man arrested after pursuit in Las Cruces involving stolen car from El Paso

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after a pursuit took place last week involving a stolen vehicle from El Paso. The arrested was identified as Jesus Loya. Las Cruces officials said Loya was charged with fleeing from law enforcement, possession of a stolen vehicle, trafficking in a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with evidence.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso News

Boss Chicken opens 10th location in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Locally owned and operated Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard’s has opened its newest location in Northeast El Paso. The new restaurant is located at 11191 Sean Haggerty north of US 54. The Sean Haggerty location is the 10th Boss restaurant to open in El Paso since 2017, when the concept was first created. The new restaurant will offer both dine-in and drive-thru services and the hours range from 11a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City provides COVID-19 testing kiosks throughout El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will begin offering free COVID-19 testing using kiosks across El Paso beginning on Friday. Most of the kiosks will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The tests are free for individuals who are symptomatic, have...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 people killed in crash on Artcraft in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police have released what caused a deadly crash at an intersection in El Paso's Upper Valley Tuesday morning. The people killed in the crash were Michelle Lira of Sunland Park, New Mexico and Lira's passenger, a woman in her 50s. El Paso police did...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Family mourns loss of two of their own in upper valley crash

EL PASO, Texas -- The victims of Tuesday's double-fatal crash in the upper valley have been identified by the El Paso Police Department. 37-year-old Michelle Lira and her mother 59-year-old Blanca Lira died in a crash after police say Michelle failed to yield the right of way to a tractor-trailer.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person killed, another suffers wound during shooting along Dyer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a shooting early Sunday morning, Oct. 16, along Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso, El Paso police said. Two other people sought medical treatment, but it is not clear if they were shot as well. The incident happened […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured

EL PASO, Texas -- A shooting at the 8500 block of Dyer Street left one dead and three people injured Sunday. The incident occurred at a shopping center at approximately 2:20 a.m. Police say patrol officers responded to the shopping center due to threats of a shooting. While patrolling the parking lot, shots were fired The post Shooting in northeast El Paso leaves one dead, three injured appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Toddler vehicle safety demonstration day after 1-year-old was run over

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Wednesday, a day after a 1-year-old was run over in the Lower Valley, parents with children at Ysleta Head start gathered to learn about vehicle safety with toddlers from University Medical’s Trauma Department. Parents at the demonstration had the death of the baby at the top of their minds. “Unfortunately […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso fire respond to rollover crash on US-54 near Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a rollover crash in Northeast Wednesday morning. The crash happened on US-54 near Transmountain closing all lanes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire dispatch. The...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso Humane Society employee spends 24 hours in a dog kennel

EL PASO, Texas - Today is El Paso giving day where the community comes together and represent El Paso. The Humane Society in El Paso has Animal Care Supervisor Kim Lambert going “Behind the Kennel Door” to experience what animals experience every day until they find their fur-ever homes. Kim was locked in last night at 7 PM in one of their kennels for 24 hours or until they hit their goal of $10,000 dollar goal for this year's El Paso giving day. Kim says, "I want to have an empathetic experience of what these animals feel when locked up so that I can share that experience with others."
EL PASO, TX

