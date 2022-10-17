Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
DJ Steve Aoki to open Las Vegas Strip eatery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - DJ Steve Aoki is set to open an eatery on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Aoki’s restaurant, dubbed “Pizzaoki,” will be located in the new Proper Eats food hall coming to ARIA Resort & Casino. The Proper Eats...
Eater
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
Eater
Chef Gordon Ramsay Opens His Sixth Las Vegas Restaurant Next Month
Gordon Ramsay will open his sixth restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip next month, and reservations are now available online, starting on November 25. Joining the line-up of Gordon Ramsay Steak, Fish and Chips, Pub and Grill, Burger, and Hell’s Kitchen, his newest restaurant, Ramsay’s Kitchen, aims to take diners on a trip around the world.
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
Building Permit Issued for First Las Vegas Cajun Crack’n
More seafood boil is headed to the Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas Weekly
Big Jerk Caribbean gets bigger with its second Las Vegas location
Silverado Ranch neighborhood-favorite Big Jerk has come a long way from its food truck days, and months ago the spicy and soulful sensation pulled off the ultimate expansion just west of I-15 on Sahara. Taking over an expansive former Mexican eatery space, one of the Valley’s top Caribbean restaurants is now much more than a casual, comfortable spot for lunch, dinner or takeout. The new second location has more seating inside and out and stays open late, bringing in DJs and other entertainment after-hours and launching “Rhythm and Brunch” on Sundays at noon. The additional programming is somewhat reminiscent of local parties that used to take over the restaurants, bars and lounges on this stretch of Sahara in years past, fun and easy nightlife that’s been gone for a while.
963kklz.com
These 3 Huge Comedy Stars Are Coming To Las Vegas
Las Vegas, hang on your to your butts! Because there are three stars coming to town that are guaranteed to have you laughing them off. All three are hug names in the comedy world and they all just announced shows in our great city. So let’s check out the line-up.
KDWN
Lake Las Vegas Residents Push Back Against New Development
A neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas was forced to reschedule after the developer of a new real estate property underestimated the number of people who would show up. The Raintree Investment Corporation invited residents to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club to discuss the development of a number of residential homes off the Lake Las Vegas Parkway. The meeting was intended to provide locals with more information about the project, but they were unprepared for the amount of people who showed up. The crowd overflowed, making it difficult for participants to hear the developer speak. Whoops!
Eater
Where to Celebrate Halloween in Las Vegas 2022
Las Vegas loves a party. And bars, restaurants, and nightclubs all over the Las Vegas Valley are creating specialty dishes and drinks and hosting parties and events all month long. Here’s a list of places to celebrate Halloween, which falls on Monday, October 31. See something missing? Hit up...
Fox5 KVVU
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. But despite initial skepticism, the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and Live Nation now seem prepared to welcome guests clad in skinny jeans and black eyeliner for the first-ever When We Were Young Festival.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
jammin1057.com
Hometown Halloween Carnival At Lake Las Vegas
Halloween is less than two weeks away! Lake Las Vegas is transforming into a spookish and safe Hometown Halloween Carnival, for one day only, making it the best spot to spend family-fun time. Take a leap into The Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to explore all of the...
stupiddope.com
ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas is Now Open
The ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is now open as the resort continues its rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. Designed by Aria Group, the 7,000-square-foot arcade is illuminated by a glow of bright neon lights and offers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience for all ages and skill levels. The venue features more than 80 supersized games, including classics like Skee-Ball, air hockey, Rock the Rim and an epic claw machine, Big One Extreme. Additionally, players are transported into immersive adventures via virtual reality with games like “King Kong” and “Mission Impossible,” a four-player interactive gaming experience.
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
‘Bad Elf’ pop-up bar to return to Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas hotel and casino has announced that it will bring back its “Bad Elf” pop-up bar for the holiday season. According to a news release, opening Nov. 4, the Silverton’s Shady Grove Lounge will be transformed into a festive cocktail hideway dubbed the “Bad Elf.”
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County approves new 43-story property on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Commissioners on Wednesday approved plans for a new hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. According to the county, the project is from developer Tilman Fertitta. The 43-story, 2,400 room hotel and casino is set to be located at Las Vegas Boulevard...
Fox5 KVVU
FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages
When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism. It is not often that you see about 60 bands on a music festival’s lineup for a single day, let alone this many bands that so-called “emo kids” go crazy for. Man wanted...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Fall Moments Package
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Starts: 10/19/22 11:46 AM. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not...
