Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23. FIELD HOCKEY: Saline Advances to the Quarterfinals with 3-0 Win Over Hartland. Service for Judith Maule, Mother of 2, Oct. 24 at Oakwood Cemetery. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
What You Need to Know About Saline City Council's Discussion on Utility Rates
A confluence of factors led to sky-high utility bills that have some City of Saline ratepayers seeing red. Here's what you need to know about the utility-bill discussion at Monday's City Council meeting. Why The Bills Were So High. There are several reasons. First, Saline City Council raised utility rates...
News In Brief: Andrews Departing Saline Main Street, Bazick Leaving Saline Police Department
Holli Andrews is leaving Saline Main Street. Andrews has been the executive director of Saline's private, non-profit downtown revitalization organization since February of 2018 - making her the longest serving executive director in the 10-year history of the organization. Not counting interim directors, Andrews is the fourth person to hold the executive director job for Main Street.
What to do in Saline this weekend: Veterans' Concert, Spooky Story, Art Show, Petting Zoo and More
Here's a guide to your weekend in the Saline area. Add your event in the comments. To be included next week, post your event by noon Thursday. 11 things to do this weekend: Friday, Oct 21 - Sunday, Oct 23. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on...
Write in candidate for Mayor
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. If you live in the City of Saline, we need a writein candidate to run against the present Mayor of Saline, Brian Marl. Review of Brian Marl accomplishments: NONE.
PRESS RELEASE: Some City Residents Will See Discount on Recent Utility Bill
(PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF SALINE) City of Saline staff have been actively responding to inquiries from residents regarding the new utility rates and the impacts on their bills over the last two weeks. During the course of these conversations some unique issues have been identified which contributed to many ratepayers experiencing higher than usual consumption.
