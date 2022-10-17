ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe's top eight leagues?

We're looking for every club in the top tier of England, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Netherlands and Scotland. 25 minutes on the clock, 147 clubs on the board. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) – spoiler-free, please! – and share with your friends.
One TikTok user has found an incredible hidden secret in the World Cup ball

We've often wondered what the hell Adidas has hidden in the official World Cup ball. Most (in)famously, the Jabulani sphere from the 2010 World Cup swerved so violently in midair that we weren't sure if there was some kind of wacky technology or rubber casing that made it so unpredictable. Well, at least the Al Rihla ball is a what-you-see match ball. Right?
BREAKING: Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard as manager

Aston Villa have sacked Steven Gerrard as manager. The ex-Liverpool captain was appointed in November 2021 as Dean Smith's successor, following a fantastic spell in charge of Rangers in Scotland. Gerrard has managed a 32.5% win percentage rate at Villa Park. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join...
FIFA 23 best price: The best deals for the game right now

FIFA 23 best price deals are appearing online now, given that the game has been out for a few weeks. Well, if you're looking for EA Sports' masterpiece, either for yourself or someone else, you're not going to want to pay the RRP for it, are you?. The game has...
Japan manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Hajime Moriyasu

Hajime Moriyasu took Japan deep into the Asian Cup and Tokyo Olympics as manager, and now he's targeting the World Cup quarter-finals. Hajime Moriyasu will lead Japan at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) as manager, where they share Group E with Germany, Spain and Costa Rica. The 54-year-old...
Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee. The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.
Every English team that went unbeaten during Liz Truss' short-lasting reign

Counting league games only in England's top four divisions, eight clubs managed to not lose a game of football in Truss' tenure. Liz Truss's departure after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history, but in that period only eight teams in England's top four leagues have managed to go unbeaten.
Ranked! Tottenham's 15 worst signings of the Premier League era

Tottenham have made some wily transfer dealings over the years. Signing Luka Modric for £16.5m and selling him to Real Madrid for double. Turning a total of £7m paid for Gareth Bale into £85m, with Madrid again shelling out. Sadly for Daniel Levy, not every deal can...
Tottenham report: Juventus will listen to Spurs offer for Weston McKennie

Tottenham are interested in the United States international, who Juve are prepared to sell in January. Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, according to reports, and the Italian giants are prepared to sell him in January. Antonio Conte has made several signings from Serie A since taking...
Chelsea report: Blues scouts tip Victor Osimhen as long-term striker solution

Chelsea are reportedly looking to bring in a new striker next summer and believe that Victor Osimhen of Napoli fits the bill as a long-term option up front. The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in September, but the Gabon international is 33 years old and the Premier League side want to find a younger alternative.
Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag says David De Gea's future is undecided

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on David De Gea’s long-term future, manager Erik ten Hag has revealed. The Spain international is in the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and can agree a pre-contract with another club from January. We check over 250 million...
Arsenal report: Gunners 'well-connected' to sign Brazilian 16-year-old dubbed 'the next Pele'

Arsenal could be rivalling the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for 16-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras. Compared to legends of Brazilian football such as Pele and Ronaldo, the teenager was given his debut at the age of 15. He is widely regarded as the most exciting talent of his age since Neymar is expected to make a blockbuster move to Europe when he turns 18.
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo after strop

Cristiano Ronaldo walked down the tunnel before the end of his side's win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag said he will “deal with” Cristiano Ronaldo after the forward returned to the changing room before the end of Manchester United's 2-0 win over Tottenham. Ronaldo’s behaviour has...
Chelsea report: Frank Lampard speaks out on Anthony Gordon's Everton future

Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton for “a long time”, according to manager Frank Lampard, as contract talks continue. The 21-year-old was the subject of transfer speculation during the summer transfer window amid interest from Stamford Bridge. Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts. (opens in...
Chelsea report: Jorginho contract talks stall as Italian requests pay rise

Chelsea and Jorginho are yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension after the Italy international reportedly demanded a pay rise. The playmaker is in the final year of his deal at Stamford Bridge and will therefore be able to agree a pre-contract with a new club from January.
Watch: Steven Gerrard under more pressure as Douglas Luiz gets mindlessly sent off

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has made Steven Gerrard's position as manager even more precarious, after the Brazilian got sent off for headbutting Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during their Thursday night game. With an hour played in the match, an altercation off the ball between Luiz and Mitrovic saw the pair...

