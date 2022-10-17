Read full article on original website
'He's got our backs': Governor Brian Kemp shows support for Georgia sheriffs at Jones County event
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The nation's most watched governor's race is entering its final weeks and the candidates are making the rounds to visit their communities. That includes Governor Brian Kemp, who was in town to show support at the 9th Annual "Salute to Georgia Sheriffs" in Jones County.
Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways
Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others. Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
US Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings 'Unite Georgia' campaign to Macon
MACON, Ga. — Republican US Senate candidate Herschel Walker made an appearance in Bibb County. Walker continued his "Unite Georgia Bus Tour" in Macon. Thursday morning, Walker held a rally outside of the Sanford Insurance building on Forsyth Road. Walker was accompanied by RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and a...
WRDW-TV
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
WXIA 11 Alive
What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?
ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
Georgia Government 101: What does the state Attorney General do?
In November, Georgians will elect a state attorney general. If you don’t know what the attorney general does, you certainly aren’t alone. Here is everything you need to know about this vital position in state government. What is the role of the Attorney General?: The attorney general is...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
So-called “forever chemicals” have been detected in several Georgia rivers, including the Chattahoochee River, which serves as the primary source of drinking water for the city of Atlanta, according to a new report.
Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Firearms Deer Season Opens Saturday, Remember “ACTT”: Four Simple Firearms Safety Rules
The opening day of deer firearms season is highly anticipated by Georgia hunters. That wait is almost over, because the statewide deer firearms season opens Sat., Oct. 22 and continues through Jan. 8, 2023. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season. Last season, the buck harvest dipped a...
Georgia Labor Commissioner candidates clash in debate
Candidates to lead the state Department of Labor pledged to make the agency more efficient while tarring each other with either personal or political bad judgment.
A health insurance company facing Medicaid overbilling issues in Georgia was also a major donor to Brian Kemp and Chris Carr
A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations has also been a major donor to Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, according to campaign finance records. St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said Monday...
WJCL
Georgia Department of Public Health: Cases of the flu now widespread in Georgia
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you haven't gotten a flu shot, don't wait any longer. The flu came early this year and it's already widespread throughout Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Everyone over the age of six is encouraged to get a flu shot for both...
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
cobbcountycourier.com
Sparks fly in state school superintendent candidate debate in clashes over past governance
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The two candidates hoping to head Georgia’s public schools traded barbs on the debate stage Monday, each accusing the other of not doing enough to help the state’s 1.8 million public school students.
