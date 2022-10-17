ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials. As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday. LOCAL NUMBERS. • In Richmond County,...
WXIA 11 Alive

What are the referendum questions on the ballot in Georgia?

ATLANTA — As Georgians go to the polls to cast their ballots in the November midterms, they will weigh the candidates for races such as Senate, governor and more. Tucked in toward the end of the ballot are a couple of other questions confronting voters, which with they might not have as much familiarity.
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
WSB Radio

Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
11Alive

Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Watch: Brad Raffensperger and Bee Nguyen spar in Georgia Secretary of State debate

On Tuesday, Oct. 18, incumbent Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger debated his challengers, Democratic State Rep. Bee Nguyen and Libertarian Ted Metz. The debate was moderated by Lisa Rayam, host of Morning Edition at WABE, with panelists Matt Brown (The Washington Post) and Mark Niesse (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution). The...
WGAU

AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections

A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
