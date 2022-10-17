ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

MARY DORAZIO
3d ago

Biden needs to stay away from Florida, Crist is bad enough and he should relocate to my or ca

floridianpress.com

How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?

With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way

Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

Naloxone distribution begins across Florida

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote

After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub

Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
FLORIDA STATE
