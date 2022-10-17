Read full article on original website
MARY DORAZIO
3d ago
Biden needs to stay away from Florida, Crist is bad enough and he should relocate to my or ca
Charlie Crist campaign manager abruptly departs bid for Florida governor
Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s campaign manager exited the team less than three weeks out from the midterm election.
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
floridianpress.com
How Large Will Ron DeSantis's Margin of Victory be Over Charlie Crist?
With less than 3 weeks to go until the 2022 midterm elections, talk around both Republican and Democratic political circles is not whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will defeat Charlie Crist, but by how much of margin will he defeat Florida’s most prolific political campaign, Charlie Crist. The most recent...
When does early voting start in Florida?
Tampa Bay area voters can soon head to the polls to cast their ballot for the Florida general election.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach State College students react to Florida's U.S. Senate debate
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials hosted a watch party for Florida’s U.S. Senate debate on campus Tuesday. Afterward, some students told WPBF 25 News that watching the discussion between Rep. Val Demings and Sen. Marco Rubio has influenced them in the weeks leading up to Election Day.
Rick Scott says Florida property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”
British Newspaper’s Reporting On Voting Changes In Central Florida Debunked
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office on Monday hit back at yet other media lie about the Republican incumbent. At issue, this time, was a recent report by The Guardian, a left-wing British paper. The Guardian recapped a story by The Washington Post about voting in
Here's your guide to Florida voting while in the military
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're serving our country and happen to be overseas, you absolutely can vote in the Nov. 8 general election. Register and request your absentee ballot in one easy step. Fill out the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) and send it to your election office.
Florida approves new transgender school bathroom and locker room policy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida's board of education passed new rules under existing state laws Wednesday stating it advances individual freedom and parental rights in schools. The meeting drew ire from LGBTQ advocacy groups and support from others during public comments on a rule implemented under Florida's Parents' Bill...
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
fsunews.com
Naloxone distribution begins across Florida
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Tallahassee Democrat announced for International Overdose Awareness Day that the Florida Department of Health would be extending its overdose protection initiative to all 67 Florida counties. Between January and June of 2021, 4,140 opioid-related deaths were documented in Florida. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH)...
Florida property insurance premiums will likely spike again, Citizens CEO says
The CEO of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance says he expects another spike in premiums after Hurricane Ian.
Florida Gov. DeSantis Awards $200 Million To 1,400 Schools In Recognition Awards
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence
fox13news.com
Florida DOT, contractor faces records lawsuits stemming from migrant flights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - An open-government group has filed a lawsuit against the Florida Department of Transportation and a state contractor, alleging they did not comply with public-records requests stemming from controversial flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit Saturday...
Hurricane Ian's Financial Burden Impacting Florida's Real Estate Market
When people buy houses, one of the questions they ask is about the past weather conditions and disasters in such areas. For Florida, it is hurricane season, but that has never stopped the city from being a major real estate hotspot. Everyone seems to love the city from Tampa to Naples because of its alluring beaches and relative affordability compared to larger cities.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to eliminate exclusionary zoning after narrow City Commission vote
After a months-long process marked with dissent from some Gainesville residents and elected officials, the Gainesville City Commission voted 4-3 to eliminate single-family zoning Monday, becoming the first city in Florida to do so. Once in effect, the ordinance package will allow developers to build two-story multi-family units, like quadruplexes,...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 1 could help Florida’s property insurance market if passed, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November. The first is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and flooding. It’s an issue that has recently come into...
County-by-county guide to finding your sample ballot for November election
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the 2022 general election gradually approaching, some registered voters may be wondering what their ballots will look like this year. Instead of waiting, they can look at sample ballots for each county in the Tampa Bay area. On the sample ballots, people can find...
The Best Small Cities in Florida in 2022, According to WalletHub
Many Americans prefer small-town living to urban living. Away from the traffic, crowds, and expense of a larger city, some people feel as if they can breathe a little more freely and live on less money in smaller towns. According to a Pew Research Center survey, 46% of respondents preferred suburban living while 35% wanted a rural setting.
10 Tampa Bay
