Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'

With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Kyler Murray has heated exchange with Kliff Kingsbury

Kyler Murray was seen yelling at Kliff Kingsbury late in the second quarter of “Thursday Night Football” and even dropped an F-bomb on his head coach. Murray’s Arizona Cardinals were down 14-6 to the New Orleans Saints and were in the red zone. Murray rushed for a first down on 4th-and-1 from the New Orleans four. The offense was late getting the next play off, which led Arizona to take a timeout.
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ

About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
Coach Lovie Smith Hints At Potential Debut For Texans Rookie

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie linebacker Christian Harris is close to making his NFL debut, which could come Sunday against the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Texans designated Harris from injured reserve ahead of their Week 5 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 5. After nearly three weeks of practice, coach Lovie Smith said "possibly" Harris can take the field for the first time as a Texan against the Raiders.
NFC Notes: Chase Young, Commanders, Cowboys, Packers

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports DE Chase Young is yet to meet with Dr. James Andrews to check on his ACL injury which will determine if he is cleared to play. The meeting will be later this week. Commanders CB William Jackson III denied media reports that he wants...

