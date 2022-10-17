Read full article on original website
Texas puts to death inmate who fought rules prohibiting pastor from praying over him during execution
A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide was executed Wednesday, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted of killing 46-year-old...
Arizona Supreme Court allows execution of inmate Murray Hooper to proceed despite allegations of "corrupt police practices"
Arizona can move forward with the execution of death row inmate Murray Hooper next month, the state's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The state's high court granted the motion for a warrant of execution of the 76-year-old. He will die by lethal injection or gas in an execution scheduled for Nov....
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution. Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama’s Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection. Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe...
Death penalty sought for killer of pregnant Texas woman
NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors asked a Texas jury Wednesday to sentence a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb.The appeal came as the penalty phase of Taylor Parker's capital murder trial began for the October 2020 murder of Reagan Simmons-Hancock and theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told jurors that the evidence would show Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and repeatedly lied before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman's New Boston home on Oct. 3, 2020, to get the infant she claimed to have been carrying. The child died on Oct. 9 in a hospital in nearby Idabel, Oklahoma.Parker's attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker's life and let her serve life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show that Parker was mentally ill.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Woman dubbed ‘Black Widow’ killer dies in state prison, California corrections officials say
Susan Russo, who was dubbed the “Black Widow” killer by prosecutors for having her husband murdered in 1994, died of natural causes on Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported. Russo was 67 years old. Russo was assigned to the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla...
BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
AOL Corp
A Wyoming ranch was accused of forced child labor. It just suddenly closed.
A rural Wyoming ranch accused of subjecting troubled girls to forced labor and humiliating punishments has notified state regulators it halted operations. The closure of Trinity Teen Solutions comes amid an ongoing criminal investigation and a lawsuit against the ranch, and follows an NBC News investigation last month that revealed a long history of allegations of hard labor and abusive treatment at the for-profit facility offering Christian-based therapy in northwest Wyoming. The facility has denied many of the former residents’ allegations in court filings, and no charges have been filed.
Arizona prosecutors want 66-year-old grandmother to go to prison for collecting 4 ballots in 2020
A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted to collecting four early ballots in the 2020 primary election as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony in Yuma County Superior Court painted a picture of Guillermina Fuentes as filled with remorse and a pillar of small border community of San Luis.
The happiest man on death row
Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.
HipHopDX.com
Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking
Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
Complex
Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison
Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
Dallas man gets life in prison for accepting delivery of meth hidden in boxes of cauliflower
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas man has been sentenced to life in prison after receiving a delivery of $3.7 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Joaquin Salinas, 48, pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced on Tuesday. According to plea papers, Salinas received a shipment of approximately 247 kilograms of methamphetamine on Aug. 29, 2021, hidden in boxes of cauliflower. Agents estimated the street value of the drugs to be $3.7 million. Agents also said that Salinas had four firearms in his home to protect the drugs."Methamphetamine is a dangerous drug...
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
Photos Show Man Emaciated And Malnourished Inside Alabama Prison
The family of 32-year-old Kastello Demarcus Vaughan is speaking out after they received pictures of their loved one looking emaciated and malnourished inside of an Alabama prison. Shocking images shared on Facebook by Kassie Vaughan on Sept. 21 reveal an obvious case of abuse. According to NBC affiliate WSFA12 News,...
iheart.com
Drug Capo Among 16 Killed In Prison Riot
A drug capo was killed in a massive fight at a prison in Ecuador on Tuesday (October 4), the Associated Press reports. Leonardo Norero, 35, also known as 'El Patron,' was among the 16 individuals killed during the fight involving guns and knives, which also resulted in 43 people experiencing injuries, including two reported to be in critical condition, according to the AP.
How a note hidden in dusty files for 18 years could stop the execution of Richard Glossip
This September, the Oklahoma attorney general’s office turned over a box of dusty files death row inmate Richard Glossip had been seeking for the last seven years, part of a decadeslong campaign to clear his name for a 1997 murder he insists he didn’t commit.At first, it seemed his attorneys didn’t have much new material on their hands. Old papers, a few records that wouldn’t change the case. Making matters worse, the AG’s office admitted they weren’t turning over everything, while also declining to provide an inventory of what materials they were keeping private. Then Glossip’s lawyers found the note."Our...
Alabama suspends execution after inmate demands novel way to die
The state of Alabama can’t execute a death row prisoner via lethal injection, a federal court ruled this week, holding that the man elected to die by nitrogen gas using a process the state hadn’t adequately finalised.Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Once on death row, he claims he opted to be executed via nitrogen hypoxia, a process which Alabama authorised in 2018 as it struggled to secure lethal injections drugs from wary pharmaceutical companies. The Alabama Department of Corrections then...
Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias
Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
