Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Ratner, Pollock, Heller, Lehman among Shaker Schools Alumni Hall inductees
Four of the seven Shaker Schools Alumni Hall of Fame 2022 inductees – Bruce C. Ratner, class of 1963; Dale Pollock, class of 1968; J. David Heller, class of 1983; and Adam Lehman, class of 1985 – all count Park Synagogue as a childhood influence. The Oct. 15...
Cleveland Jewish News
Children should learn importance of giving early
People of all ages can have a hand in helping others and, in order to ensure that charitable services are available for years to come, it is critical to teach children the value of generosity and encourage them to get involved. Danielle Crawford, director of grant making and community partnerships...
Cleveland Jewish News
Baran-Huntley
Meredith Baran and Connor Huntley were married Sept. 17, 2022, at Beechmont Country Club. Their cousin, Andrew Grover, officiated. Meredith is the daughter of Mindy Elk of Highland Heights and Mark Baran of Phoenix, and the granddaughter of Marilyn and David Elk of Moreland Hills, and Roland and Patsy Baran of Phoenix. She graduated from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She works in accounting at AmTrust in Cleveland.
newsnet5
Cleveland Clinic lab technician discovers he has cancer after participating in volunteer research study
CLEVELAND — Early detection saves lives. Health officials and doctors say it over and over when it comes to treating cancer patients. For one Cleveland Clinic lab technician, that early detection came as a total coincidence— while participating in a clinical study. It's something Matt Wolbert has done...
Mentor boutique helps provide self-care to those going through difficult time
Books, journals, oils, skincare, puzzles, candles, games, and teddy bears are all things that you can find at the Helicopter Daughter.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports 11,097 new COVID-19 cases
Ohio reported 11,097 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,173,375, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Oct. 20. Ohio has an average of 150.7 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Do research before choosing senior living facility
Choosing the best senior living facility for a loved one can be an intimidating task. It is important to find a place that both the senior and their family are comfortable with, knowing that they will be in the most caring hands with the best services to tend to their needs,
Cleveland Jewish News
Dollars given locally help around the world, too
Almost five weeks ago, I walked into the Addis Ababa airport to greet 209 Ethiopian Jews who were about to make aliyah, ending the wait their families had endured for generations – to fulfill the promise of making their way to Jerusalem “delivered on the wings of eagles.” The strength, courage and focus of these men, women, and children were every bit as steadfast as the wings on the airplane that was about to fly four hours to Israel, where their dreams would finally come true.
Cleveland Jewish News
David Gilbert to receive First Tee’s Del de Windt leadership award
First Tee - Cleveland will honor David Gilbert with the 2022 Del de Windt Leadership Award for Civic Engagement at the 11th annual “Grit, Gratitude & You” celebration Oct. 27 at Windows on the River. Gilbert is the president of CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, which he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaufman, Ida
Ida Kaufman (nee Henkin), beloved wife of the late Benny Kaufman, passed away Oct. 19, 2022. Loving mother of Susan Glaser (Rabbi Marc Sirinsky) and the late Mark (Remy) Kaufman and the late Neil (Arline, deceased) Kaufman. Devoted grandmother of Joshua Widen and Rachael (Daniel) Metcalf. Great-grandmother of Asher. Dear sister of the late Albert Henkin.
Cleveland Jewish News
Inaugural FutureLAND conference hopes to tap into Cleveland potential
FutureLAND, a conference aimed toward entrepreneurs in Cleveland’s innovation and tech communities, will hold its inaugural conference on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at several Flats East Bank venues in downtown Cleveland. Presented in collaboration with the city of Cleveland, Jumpstart, the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland Inc.,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Oberlin College celebrates 50 years of Jewish studies program
Oberlin College’s Jewish studies program is celebrating its 50th anniversary with two days of events on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. Established in 1971, Oberlin College’s Jewish studies program teaches students to both appreciate and analyze continuities and differences in Jewish history, religion and culture around the world. Faculty in the program offer courses in many fields, including art history, comparative literature, German, history, Latin American studies, philosophy and religion, according to the Oberlin College website.
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
Cleveland Jewish News
Aklum to speak at Mandel JDS virtual program Oct. 23
The Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood will host its “Being Black, Jewish & Israeli” virtual program featuring Naftali Aklum at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The first of a new series of Zoom programs featuring individuals across the globe discussing how they balance their multiple identities, Aklum will share his struggles, challenges and successes in navigating life in a pluralistic Israeli society that views diversity as a source of strength, a news release said. Aklum was born in Ethiopia in 1979, with his family being among the first to immigrate to Israel via Sudan in 1980. He was the youngest of 12 siblings – and his late brother Ferede Aklum was the first Ethiopian Jew to make the journey to Jerusalem to Sudan. Aklum graduated from Ben Gurion University in 2008.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
Cleveland Jewish News
Plea agreement offered in Rabbi Weiss case
Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has offered a plea agreement to Rabbi Stephen Weiss, which he has until Dec. 23 to choose whether or not to accept. Weiss, the former senior rabbi at...
Cleveland Jewish News
Salamon, Sandra
Sandra B. Salamon (nee Sill) passed away peacefully Oct. 19, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Andrew “Andy” Salamon. Devoted mother of Jay Salamon (Lindy Besunder), Steven Salamon (the late Julie Davis) and Lynn Swope (Pete Swope); adored grandmother of Kelly (Chad) Welker and Emily Webster; dearest great-grandmother of Ryan Welker and Andrew Welker.
