Community provided with convenient, drive-thru opportunity to safely dispose unwanted medications. The Plainview Water District (PWD) is hosting its fifth annual Pharmaceutical Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 22, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 10 Manetto Hill Rd. During this event, residents are encouraged to stop by to safely and properly dispose of any unwanted or expired medications. As a part of the PWD’s Preserve Plainview initiative, this annual drive-thru event ensures the proper disposal of pharmaceuticals and prevents them from making their way into the aquifer which is our community’s sole-source of drinking water.

PLAINVIEW, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO