Albany, NY

Washington Examiner

Democrats face a green energy fiasco

Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
ILLINOIS STATE
ccjdigital.com

Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami

The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
informedinfrastructure.com

Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation

WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
Aviation International News

Rising Demand For Gulfstream Business Jets Prompts Investment In Maintenance Capability

In the wake of the Covid pandemic, Gulfstream has seen strong demand for all its business jets and from well beyond the domestic U.S. market, with new customers gravitating to the convenience of private aviation. With more aircraft and operators to support, the manufacturer has been investing in additional maintenance facilities worldwide.
energynow.ca

Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk

Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
Aviation International News

Airbus Research Points To Growing Bizjet Market

Airbus-sponsored attitudinal research from WingX on private aviation and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) indicates widespread acceptance among business decision-makers and likely future growth for the sector over the next several years. Those surveyed were from businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Sixty percent said the companies they...
The Hill

Biden backs federal fund for abortion support

President Biden said he would support a federal fund to help women pay for abortion procedures while calling on companies to also help their employees pay for reproductive care. “The answer is absolutely,” Biden told NowThis News when asked in a recent interview if he supports a federal fund for...
cheddar.com

The Clean Water Act at 50: Its Triumphs, Shortcomings, and Future

Two rowers paddle along the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland on July 12, 2011. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, is the 50th anniversary of Congress passing the Clean Water Act to protect U.S. waterways from abuses like the oily industrial pollution that caused Ohio's Cuyahoga River to catch on fire in 1969. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
CLEVELAND, OH
US News and World Report

Toyota-Backed Flying Car Firm Joby Seeks Japan Air Certification

TOKYO (Reuters) - Joby Aviation Inc, a U.S. air taxi startup backed by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it has applied to Japan's transport ministry for aircraft certification as it prepares to launch urban transportation services. Joby, in which Toyota has invested $394 million, designs and builds...
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, October 19, 2022

Max Armstrong reports on the federal agencies like EPA has more influence on agriculture than USDA. He cites EPA, the Food and Drug Administration, the Fish and Wildlife Agency. A key is the Securities and Exchange Committee that would require companies to report their carbon emissions from upstream and downstream affiliates. This could impact farmers. Max shares a move by Congress to take action on the SEC measure.
ship-technology.com

Port of Hamburg to use feeder ships for box transfers

This move will help lower the number of truck journeys between the terminals and cut down CO₂ emissions. The Port of Hamburg in Germany is set to use feeder ships for container transfers between its key terminals from next month. This move will help reduce the number of truck...
Grist

Starved of new talent: Young people are steering clear of oil jobs

In late May, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, stood in blue graduation robes in front of a podium at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Looking out at the thousand-plus graduating seniors, Guterres told them that the world was facing a climate catastrophe — and it was up to them to stop it.

