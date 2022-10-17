Read full article on original website
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Democrats face a green energy fiasco
Trust in the federal government is low for many reasons: Incompetence, allegations of insider trading, destruction of scarce capital, and blatant overpromising and underdelivering all help to explain why voters are disillusioned. Still, the big promises of the Inflation Reduction Act are just one more example of the Democratic Party's...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
ccjdigital.com
Prepare for the electricity demand tsunami
The chicken and egg analogy to describe grid preparedness versus zero-emission truck availability has grown irrelevant. It is an overly simplistic characterization of a very complex interaction of forces. Customers create demand by ordering commercial zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). The security provided by those orders creates real demand for infrastructure to...
TechCrunch
Advanced Ionics teases electrolysis innovation ‘to clean up’ the filthy hydrogen business
That’s an admirable goal, because despite all the talk of hydrogen as a “fuel of the future,” the industry is still filthy for the most part — driving climate chaos via pollution-spewing production methods. Most of the hydrogen gas that humans produce is “grey“; a classification...
informedinfrastructure.com
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $600 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Replace Aging Railcars Across the Nation
WASHINGTON –The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced today it will provide $600 million this year from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to replace aging railcars, improving reliability, safety, and accessibility on the nation’s rail transit systems. Eligible transit agencies and states can apply through the Notice of Funding Opportunity for the FY 2022 and FY 2023 Rail Vehicle Replacement Program for funds to replace vehicles on subway systems, commuter rail and light rail systems.
Aviation International News
Rising Demand For Gulfstream Business Jets Prompts Investment In Maintenance Capability
In the wake of the Covid pandemic, Gulfstream has seen strong demand for all its business jets and from well beyond the domestic U.S. market, with new customers gravitating to the convenience of private aviation. With more aircraft and operators to support, the manufacturer has been investing in additional maintenance facilities worldwide.
The massive 2021 infrastructure act aimed to fight climate change. Is it living up to Biden's pledge?
The U.S. might be closer to electric school buses and a better charging network for electric cars, but experts see cracks in more ambitious plans.
U.S. offers $35 million in funding for tidal and river energy
The White House unveiled millions in new funding to support novel hydroelectric power technology Tuesday.
Federal Support to Clean up Transit Systems Flows beyond City Limits
The move to clean up emissions on public transit vehicles isn’t just an urban phenomenon. Some rural transit agencies across the country are also taking advantage of federal infrastructure dollars to replace their aging buses with new electric ones. Funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act will provide billions of...
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
Aviation International News
Airbus Research Points To Growing Bizjet Market
Airbus-sponsored attitudinal research from WingX on private aviation and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) indicates widespread acceptance among business decision-makers and likely future growth for the sector over the next several years. Those surveyed were from businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Sixty percent said the companies they...
Biden backs federal fund for abortion support
President Biden said he would support a federal fund to help women pay for abortion procedures while calling on companies to also help their employees pay for reproductive care. “The answer is absolutely,” Biden told NowThis News when asked in a recent interview if he supports a federal fund for...
cheddar.com
The Clean Water Act at 50: Its Triumphs, Shortcomings, and Future
Two rowers paddle along the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland on July 12, 2011. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, is the 50th anniversary of Congress passing the Clean Water Act to protect U.S. waterways from abuses like the oily industrial pollution that caused Ohio's Cuyahoga River to catch on fire in 1969. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
US News and World Report
Toyota-Backed Flying Car Firm Joby Seeks Japan Air Certification
TOKYO (Reuters) - Joby Aviation Inc, a U.S. air taxi startup backed by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp, said on Tuesday it has applied to Japan's transport ministry for aircraft certification as it prepares to launch urban transportation services. Joby, in which Toyota has invested $394 million, designs and builds...
Opinion: As America grapples with the climate crisis, 9 experts weigh in with solutions
In our ongoing series "America's Future Starts Now," CNN Opinion asked 8 environmental experts to weigh in with solutions to the climate crisis in order to help our nation reach its climate goals.
beefmagazine.com
Farm Progress America, October 19, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on the federal agencies like EPA has more influence on agriculture than USDA. He cites EPA, the Food and Drug Administration, the Fish and Wildlife Agency. A key is the Securities and Exchange Committee that would require companies to report their carbon emissions from upstream and downstream affiliates. This could impact farmers. Max shares a move by Congress to take action on the SEC measure.
ship-technology.com
Port of Hamburg to use feeder ships for box transfers
This move will help lower the number of truck journeys between the terminals and cut down CO₂ emissions. The Port of Hamburg in Germany is set to use feeder ships for container transfers between its key terminals from next month. This move will help reduce the number of truck...
Starved of new talent: Young people are steering clear of oil jobs
In late May, António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations, stood in blue graduation robes in front of a podium at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. Looking out at the thousand-plus graduating seniors, Guterres told them that the world was facing a climate catastrophe — and it was up to them to stop it.
