Jacoby Brissett ‘is battling; I know he can play better; he will play better’: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Cleveland Browns' Nightmare Season Continues With Resignation of Superfan Liz Truss
Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister today after just 44 days. She is officially the shortest-serving prime minister in British history with a tenure lasting
Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson has followed all terms of his 11-game suspension, is on track to play Dec. 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday at the conclusion of the league’s fall meeting in New York that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has met the terms and conditions of his 11-game NFL suspension and is on track to return to the field Dec. 4 in Houston.
Former Seahawk Michael Robinson warns there may be a 'MUTINY' in the Broncos locker room because of 'robot' Russell Wilson lacking passion: 'If you're a teammate you're like be human!'
With more and more pressure on the struggling Denver Broncos to perform, a former teammate of Denver QB Russell Wilson says the locker room could soon turn on its head. Former Seattle Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson spoke on NFL Network about the issues that could be going on in Denver's dressing room.
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb amplifies Jacoby Brissett's postgame message
BEREA — If the Browns didn’t get a wake-up call from Jacoby Brissett’s postgame speech Sunday, Nick Chubb provided it Wednesday. Brissett played his worst game of the season in the 38-15 home loss to the New England Patriots, throwing two interceptions, one on the second play, and taking four sacks. He finished...
Cavs Fans, Cleveland Mayor Spend Night Trashing Bally Sports for Continued Ineptitude in Broadcasting Games
Welcome to another *error message* season of *technical difficulties* Cavs *buffering* basketball
Ex-Rutgers CB Jason McCourty speaks on Jets’ young squad
The Jets are giving fans something to be excited about this year. The most recent exciting development was a shocking 27-10 win over the Packers. The Jets left Green Bay Sunday with a 4-2 record. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Robert Saleh’s young team has been hanging...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 10/19: Good News, More Good News, and the Threat from Within
Major League Baseball is irretrievably broken. Yet the Cleveland Guardians, against all odds and a steeply tilted playing field, continue to succeed. The National Football League has been fine-tuned to promote competitive balance. Yet the Cleveland Browns, against all odds and a level playing field, continue to fail. The Cleveland...
Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead returns to practice
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday evening meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Three players didn’t participate on Thursday – cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and linebacker Sam Eguavoen (illness). Eguavoen’s illness is new after not being listed on Wednesday.
Browns, Jacoby Brissett’s struggles figure to worsen amid injury to key offensive piece
The Cleveland Browns have not looked great in the last month. Amid the continued absence of Deshaun Watson, the team has struggled to start the year. They currently sit at the bottom of the AFC North with a 2 – 4 record, along with the Steelers. It’s certainly panicking time in Cleveland right now.
Lamar Jackson looking to put on a show against the Browns: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Baltimore on Sunday afternoon to take on the Ravens for the first time this season. Both teams are doing some soul searching this week, the Browns having lost three in a row and the Ravens having blown multiple double digit leads late in games.
The time Joel Bitonio found a bullet in his food while eating dinner with Joe Thomas (and what it says about leadership)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns left guard Joel Bitonio was having dinner at Joe Thomas’ house and had to bite the bullet -- literally. He had done it before -- he actually had Thanksgiving with the Thomas family -- but this time they were eating something the future Hall of Fame left tackle had scrounged up himself.
B.J. Hill won’t be getting a breather anytime soon
CINCINNATI, Ohio — B.J. Hill gathered his linemates on the sideline to deliver a message with the Bengals trying to close out a 30-26 win over the Saints. The words echoed what the coaching staff emphasized to the defense throughout the week. “We got to finish this week, it’s...
Yardbarker
Has This Become A Lost Season For The Browns?
The Cleveland Browns came into this season with hopes of returning to the playoffs. After acquiring Deshaun Watson in the offseason, they had plenty of hype around their team. Then Watson was suspended for 11 games, and Jacoby Brissett was tasked with keeping this team in contention. Unfortunately for Cleveland,...
Browns at Ravens: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for our big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend leading up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium between the Browns and Ravens. Both teams are trying...
Bengals linebackers promise no drop-off in play if Logan Wilson is sidelined against Falcons
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals linebackers are making preparations for Sunday facing the very real possibility they could be without Logan Wilson. Wilson injured his right shoulder — the same shoulder he had surgically repaired during the offseason — against the Saints. Bengals coach Zac Taylor gave...
Bengals’ red zone defense is on fire: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals game against the Saints came down to red zone defense. Cincinnati was a perfect 3 for 3 inside the 25-yard line while New Orleans went 1 of 5. The Bengals are now ranked No. 3 in the NFL in red zone defense (35.3%) and only allowed three touchdowns in 13 red zone trips over the last four weeks.
Should Browns move on from Joe Woods? Quincy Carrier, Casey Kinnamon on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier and Dawg Pound...
BetMGM bonus code: Cardinals-Saints kicks off soon, get $1,000 bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that Week 7 has arrived, football fans can score a four-digit risk-free bet using the latest BetMGM bonus code. New customers who...
Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez expected to have surgery next month on broken thumb
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez will undergo surgery on his right thumb for a torn ligament early next month, his agent confirmed with News 5’s Camryn Justice.
Cavaliers update health status of All-Star guard
Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Darius Garland suffered no structural damage and will not require surgery on his left eye which was injured in Wednesday night's season opener in Toronto.
