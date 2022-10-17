Jacoby Brissett ‘is battling; I know he can play better; he will play better’: Kevin Stefanski quick hits

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals game against the Saints came down to red zone defense. Cincinnati was a perfect 3 for 3 inside the 25-yard line while New Orleans went 1 of 5. The Bengals are now ranked No. 3 in the NFL in red zone defense (35.3%) and only allowed three touchdowns in 13 red zone trips over the last four weeks.

