Cleveland.com

Terry Francona on Guardians’ 2022 postseason run: ‘This needs to be a starting place for us’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With the sting of a Game 5 loss to the Yankees still fresh, Guardians manager Terry Francona acknowledged that his club’s future remains very bright. When asked to assess how far the Guardians came in 2022, Francona said he hopes his players realize just how proud the coaches and front office are of them and how much they care about them.
Cleveland.com

Yankees mock Josh Naylor with ‘rock the baby’ celebration as they close out ALDS Game 5 win

NEW YORK -- Josh Naylor, Cleveland’s Incredible Bulk, had the Yankees’ Bleacher Creatures turn on him Tuesday and he loved it. While the Yankees were eliminating the Guardians with a 5-1 win in the fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series, the fans took particular delight in harrasing Naylor during his four at-bats with chants of “Who’s your daddy?”
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

