West Haven, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Two Trumbull school cafeterias cited for health violations, correct on-site

TRUMBULL — Two schools received one four-point violation apiece during their most recent food service inspections by the Trumbull Health Department, but both immediately corrected their problems and weren't ordered to reinspection. Between Sept. 10 and Oct. 4, the department inspected 11 establishments that serve food, including not just...
TRUMBULL, CT
newhavenct.gov

MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK

MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK (OCTOBER 23 – 29) AND HIGHLIGHT ONGOING EFFORTS TO SUPPORT LEAD-SAFE HOMES FOR NEW HAVEN RESIDENTS. City unveils new online public dashboard that tracks & shows resolution of elevated blood lead level...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: A chance for change in New Haven schools

Our school system is on the verge of collapse. Learning is at an all-time low. Teachers are leaving the system in droves. Student order has all but disappeared in many of our schools. The federal and state money we received during the pandemic will soon be drying up, leading us...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Who Owns Danbury Grocery Store Sentenced For $400K Tax Offense

An owner of a Fairfield County grocery store was sentenced for a tax fraud offense that caused the IRS a loss of more than $400,000. Lizbel Sanchez, of Brookfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $400,000 fine, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
fox61.com

'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents

MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
MADISON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton school cafeteria workers protest wages, work conditions

SHELTON — School cafeteria workers took to the street Tuesday to protest what they called unfair working conditions and substandard wages they face under Whitsons Culinary Group, the district’s food provider. Unite Here Local 217 members gathered next to Sunnyside School on River Road, marching and chanting slogans...
SHELTON, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled

On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Lamont and Stefanowski Address Retired Teachers — Separately

It was no accident that Gov. Ned Lamont and his Republican rival Bob Stefanowski never crossed paths during a Tuesday gathering of retired teachers in Plantsville but that didn’t stop the candidates from sparring over how best to use the state budget surplus. Stefanowski and Lamont separately addressed a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Yearslong Powder Ridge dispute heads to pretrial

MIDDLEFIELD — The lengthy legal battle between a former town building official and the owner of Powder Ridge is heading to a pretrial. According to the state judicial website, a pretrial hearing has been scheduled for January 2023 in the case of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort, owned by Sean Hayes, versus Robert Meyers, the former Middlefield building inspector who was fired from his position in 2017 for failing to perform his duties.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
Connecticut by the Numbers

Education Again Puts Meriden in the Spotlight

Once again, the education spotlight has swung to Meriden. First, it was the ascension of Miguel Cardona, a former teacher and principal in the city, to the post of State Education Commissioner in August 2019. Then, relatively soon thereafter, Cardona was tapped by incoming President Joe Biden to be United States Secretary of Education, taking the oath of office in March 2021.
MERIDEN, CT
theorangetimes.com

What Happened To Milford’s Native People

The Milford High School class of 1929 had it right. The cover of their yearbook showed a profile of what a Wepawaug Indian actually looked like. In the 1965 yearbook, it seems that the Indian has sprouted feathers. The picture from the Milford High School 1965 “Wepawaug” yearbook is a...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fallen Bristol Officers Are Posthumously Promoted

Two Bristol police officers were posthumously promoted after being killed in an ambush-style attack last Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said Dustin DeMonte has been promoted to lieutenant and Alex Hamzy was posthumously promoted to sergeant, respectively. It comes a week after the two died in a senseless tragedy that's...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

M&T launches ‘multicultural banking center’ in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new bank in East Hartford promises a community hub for people who might not speak much English. M&T Bank promises something different. At the ribbon cutting, they called it a “Multicultural Banking Center.” “People may not have Social Security numbers yet, but by introducing them into the banking system, […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT

