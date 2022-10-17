ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

WANE-TV

Police investigate crash on West Jefferson Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash Wednesday night heavily damaged the back end of a car, but nobody was seriously hurt, according to Fort Wayne police who were at the scene along W. Jefferson Blvd. An ambulance, firetruck and police officers were all present as they investigated the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Indiana State Police K9 officer Zeus dies

INDIANA (WFFT) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) is mourning the loss of Zeus, an Indiana Toll Road K9 officer, who died after a sudden illness. Zeus, an 8-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who patrolled the Indiana Toll Road with Trooper Logan Hensley, was humanely euthanized last Friday. Before his...
INDIANA STATE
westbendnews.net

Accident At US 127 Overpass & US 24

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at, 3:19 pm a three vehicle accident occurred on the north bound side of the US 127 & US 24 overpass. Involved were a dump truck loaded with stone traveling north bound when it struck a large paneled truck. The impact of the accident also involved an automobile that was pushed up against the guardrail on US 127. The drivers of the automobile and paneled truck were transported to area hospitals, by Paulding EMS, their conditions are unknown. The driver of the dump truck refused treatment.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

FWPD cancels Public Safety Alert for FW man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) issued a Public Safety Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man Thursday night. Police are attempting to find 69-year-old Eriberto Carpio. Police described Carpio as an Asian man who goes by “Albert.”. Carpio was last seen at...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Chicken leads Garrett police on ‘lengthy foot pursuit’

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A loose chicken led Garrett police on a “lengthy foot pursuit” through downtown Garrett Monday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Garrett Police Department. The post says police were called to the 200 block of S. Randolph St. to investigate “why...
GARRETT, IN
inkfreenews.com

Woman Arrested On Four Criminal Cases

WARSAW — A Kokomo woman apparently staying in a Warsaw hotel was recently arrested on four criminal cases. In the first case, Megan Katherine Hooper, 32, Kokomo, is charged with criminal trespass and false informing, both class A misdemeanors. She was charged with theft, a class A misdemeanor; and theft with a prior conviction, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Hooper was also charged with criminal trespass, a class A misdemeanor, in a third case. In a fourth case, Hooper was charged with possession of cocaine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

DeKalb County crash sends 1 Fort Wayne man to the hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Two Fort Wayne natives were involved in a crash in DeKalb County Monday afternoon that sent one man to the hospital. DeKalb County units responded to the intersection of County Road 68 and County Road 327 at approximately 3:19 p.m. on the report of a crash with injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Whitley County man sentenced to 20 years in assault of stepdaughter

WHITLETY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 56-year-old Whitley County man has been sentenced after court documents say he assaulted his stepdaughter over the span of several years. Probable cause documents say police were called on June 16, 2021, by a mother who was reporting that her daughter...
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Crash at Lafayette, Pontiac leaves car standing on its front end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was left standing on its front end after a crash Tuesday night at the intersection of Lafayette and Pontiac streets, prompting a big emergency response. Police say the car was traveling east on Pontiac Street and ignored the red light, which caused...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: 13 cars damaged in weekend hit-and-run crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are looking into a hit-and-run crash over the weekend that caused damage to over a dozen cars on the city’s south side. FWPD says around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, officers responded...
FORT WAYNE, IN

