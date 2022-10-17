Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at, 3:19 pm a three vehicle accident occurred on the north bound side of the US 127 & US 24 overpass. Involved were a dump truck loaded with stone traveling north bound when it struck a large paneled truck. The impact of the accident also involved an automobile that was pushed up against the guardrail on US 127. The drivers of the automobile and paneled truck were transported to area hospitals, by Paulding EMS, their conditions are unknown. The driver of the dump truck refused treatment.

PAULDING COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO