Find out what you need to know before voting in Maple Grove! There’s a lot on the ballot this year, including the mayor and two city council member seats. You can also cast your vote on the local option sales tax which affects the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. Residents can vote absentee or in person until November 7th. The Government Center is open to voters Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm, as well as on Saturday, November 5th from 10am to 3pm, and Monday, November 7th from 8am to 5pm. If you received your absentee ballot by mail, the complete ballot must be returned to the Government Center no later than 3pm on November 8th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th if you’d prefer to vote in person. Maple Grove’s 15 precincts will be open from 7am to 8pm. Redistricting may have affected your voting precinct, so be sure to check your polling place. For more information about voting, go to www.maplegrovemn.gov/elections or call the Maple Grove election line at 763-494-6497.

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO