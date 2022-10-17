Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys Soccer Beats Washburn for Section Title
The Wayzata boys soccer team beat Minneapolis Washburn 3-0 to win the Section 6AAA title Tuesday. Jackson Widman started the scoring as he snuck a low rolling shot in on a free kick just under 26 minutes into the game for his first goal this season. Less than four minutes...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls Soccer Routs Hopkins for Section Title
The Wayzata girls’ soccer team scored four first half goals on the way to a 7-1 win over Hopkins in the Section 6AAA championship. The win gives the Trojans their 29th section title in program history. Wayzata (17-0-1) is ranked first in the state in Class 3A. Grace Estby...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Girls Soccer Loses in Section Final
Sophia Ohmann’s second half goal proved to be the only scoring of the night as the Mounds View girls’ soccer team blanked Champlin Park 1-0 in the Section 5AAA title game. Mustangs’ goalie Lauren McAlpine came up with several big saves to keep the Rebels off the scoreboard.
ccxmedia.org
Breck Girls Soccer Wins 2nd Straight Section Title
Katie Theissen scored two goals helping the Breck girls’ soccer team to a 5-1 win over Maranatha Christian Academy in the Section 5A championship game. After MCA had scored first, Theissen tied the match midway through the first half. Maggie Mixon’s goal later in the half gave the Mustangs...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Boys Soccer Edges Champlin Park for Section 5AAA Title
The Maple Grove boys soccer team edged Champlin Park 1-0 in a great battle to win the Section 5AAA championship Tuesday. Top seed Maple Grove capitalized on a turnover as Aaron Badillo headed a punt from the Rebels’ goalkeeper right to Chris Frantz, who volleyed a one-touch shot over the keeper and in for a 1-0 lead.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Volleyball Coming on Strong
The Maple Grove volleyball team is closing strong as the regular season comes to a close. They had won 9 of their last 12 matches heading into Tuesday night’s regular season finale. That’s after a 2-5 start against a beefed up schedule. Losing some matches early was tough...
ccxmedia.org
Yard Waste Pick-Up in Osseo
It’s leaf-raking season, and Osseo residents have a simple way to dispose of yard waste. Walters Recycling and Refuse provides weekly curbside collection which includes grass clippings, weeds, pine cones, acorns, and twigs, as well as leaves. Trees, brush, and branches having a diameter of more than four inches are not accepted. Walters provides carts for yard waste, or you can use a biodegradable bag and place it out for collection on your regular garbage day through November, weather permitting. Collecting yard waste and keeping it out of gutters and storm drains helps protect our lakes, rivers, and streams. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com, and click on Recycling, Garbage and Yard Waste under Services.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girl Returns to Dance After Fighting Rare Bone Disorder
A Maple Grove girl is fighting a rare disease in which the immune system attacks bones, causing severe inflammation. Della Anderson, 8, enjoys playing at the park. It’s a treat the third grader doesn’t take for granted because she knows her situation can change quickly. “It’s something I...
ccxmedia.org
School Spotlight: Garden City Elementary Observes Construction Inclusion Week
Garden City Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted Mortenson Construction to talk to third graders about their industry. “The idea being that we got to plant seeds early in the minds of young people and their parents about careers in construction,” said Dan Johnson from Mortenson. “Maybe [we can] blow away that stigma that it’s a white-male dominated industry.”
ccxmedia.org
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Fish Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the discovery of zebra mussels in Maple Grove’s Fish Lake. The confirmation comes after Three Rivers Park District found a zebra mussel near the south public access to Fish Lake and alerted the DNR. Three Rivers and the DNR did a...
ccxmedia.org
How to Vote in Maple Grove
Find out what you need to know before voting in Maple Grove! There’s a lot on the ballot this year, including the mayor and two city council member seats. You can also cast your vote on the local option sales tax which affects the future of the Maple Grove Community Center. Residents can vote absentee or in person until November 7th. The Government Center is open to voters Monday through Friday from 8am to 4:30pm, as well as on Saturday, November 5th from 10am to 3pm, and Monday, November 7th from 8am to 5pm. If you received your absentee ballot by mail, the complete ballot must be returned to the Government Center no later than 3pm on November 8th. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th if you’d prefer to vote in person. Maple Grove’s 15 precincts will be open from 7am to 8pm. Redistricting may have affected your voting precinct, so be sure to check your polling place. For more information about voting, go to www.maplegrovemn.gov/elections or call the Maple Grove election line at 763-494-6497.
ccxmedia.org
Police: Maple Grove Village Hall Fire Investigated as Arson
Maple Grove police are launching an arson investigation after a fire Tuesday night at the historic Maple Grove Village Hall building. Fire crews were called to the building on the 9300 block of Fernbrook Lane North shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the fire started at the back of the building and quickly spread to other areas causing significant damage.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Sign Petition Against Proposed Hubbard Avenue Bike Path
The city of Robbinsdale has a lot of work ahead to replace aging infrastructure throughout the city. According to city engineers, some of that infrastructure, which includes everything from water mains to stormwater sewer pipe, is roughly 100 years old. But a $6.6 million plan to improve underground water utilities...
ccxmedia.org
Despite Rising Rates, Maple Grove Realtor Says ‘Life Is Much Better’ for Buyers
Throughout the Twin Cities, people looking to buy a home will find that inventory is low. But there is some good news if you’re a buyer, according to realtor Jim Holmen of Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest in Maple Grove. “For a buyer, life is much better than it...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Car Wash to Transform into ‘Tunnel of Terror’
There comes a time for every car owner when you have to run your vehicle through a car wash to remove various layers of filth. And since 2019, Tommy’s Express Car Wash in New Hope has been a go-to spot for people who want their sweet rides looking squeaky clean.
Comments / 0