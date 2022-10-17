Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bibb, Bleckley, Chattahoochee, Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bibb; Bleckley; Chattahoochee; Clarke; Crawford; Crisp; Dodge; Dooly; Emanuel; Glascock; Greene; Hancock; Harris; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Laurens; Macon; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Morgan; Muscogee; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pulaski; Putnam; Schley; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and variable for much of the day, but should switch to the southeast during the late afternoon. Speeds will continue to be 5-7 mph or less. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.
Frost Advisory issued for Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Long, Screven, Tattnall by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 03:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Evans; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 to 36 degrees will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Special Weather Statement issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart, Stephens by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA Dry air persists across the region today and temperatures will continue to recover. This will lead to several hours of relative humidity values in the 20 to 25 percent range across northeast Georgia this afternoon. Winds will generally be 10 mph or less, but the dry air will combine with dry brush and other surface fuels to increase fire danger throughout the area from Toccoa to Elberton. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
