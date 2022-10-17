Effective: 2022-10-21 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart; Stephens INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING ACROSS NORTHEAST GEORGIA Dry air persists across the region today and temperatures will continue to recover. This will lead to several hours of relative humidity values in the 20 to 25 percent range across northeast Georgia this afternoon. Winds will generally be 10 mph or less, but the dry air will combine with dry brush and other surface fuels to increase fire danger throughout the area from Toccoa to Elberton. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.

ELBERT COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO