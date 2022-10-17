Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Breck Girls Soccer Wins 2nd Straight Section Title
Katie Theissen scored two goals helping the Breck girls’ soccer team to a 5-1 win over Maranatha Christian Academy in the Section 5A championship game. After MCA had scored first, Theissen tied the match midway through the first half. Maggie Mixon’s goal later in the half gave the Mustangs...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls Soccer Routs Hopkins for Section Title
The Wayzata girls’ soccer team scored four first half goals on the way to a 7-1 win over Hopkins in the Section 6AAA championship. The win gives the Trojans their 29th section title in program history. Wayzata (17-0-1) is ranked first in the state in Class 3A. Grace Estby...
ccxmedia.org
Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove
Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girl Returns to Dance After Fighting Rare Bone Disorder
A Maple Grove girl is fighting a rare disease in which the immune system attacks bones, causing severe inflammation. Della Anderson, 8, enjoys playing at the park. It’s a treat the third grader doesn’t take for granted because she knows her situation can change quickly. “It’s something I...
Sierra announces opening of newest Twin Cities store
Off-price outdoors retailer Sierra will open its newest Twin Cities location this month. A grand opening will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 at the new location at the Arbor Lakes Shopping Center in Maple Grove. Sierra specializes in hiking, camping and skiing appear, footwear and gear with merchandise at up...
ccxmedia.org
School Spotlight: Garden City Elementary Observes Construction Inclusion Week
Garden City Elementary School in Brooklyn Center hosted Mortenson Construction to talk to third graders about their industry. “The idea being that we got to plant seeds early in the minds of young people and their parents about careers in construction,” said Dan Johnson from Mortenson. “Maybe [we can] blow away that stigma that it’s a white-male dominated industry.”
2 killed in three-car crash near New Prague
CEDAR LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a crash involving three vehicles south of the Twin Cities Monday evening.A driver in a pickup truck on Highway 13 in Cedar Lake Township crossed into the oncoming lanes, hitting two other vehicles, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The truck's driver, 38-year-old Jordan Bailey of New Prague, died at the scene. One of the other drivers, 43-year-old Heather Nelson, also of New Prague, was also killed.The third driver was taken to Mayo Clinic and is expected to survive.
The Marsh wellness center in Minnetonka to close two years after being gifted to YMCA
The Marsh at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd. in Minnetonka, Minn. Courtesy of YMCA of the North. An influential integrative wellness center in Minnetonka will close this year, nearly four decades since its founding by the late industry pioneer Ruth Stricker. Stricker's family gifted The Marsh to the YMCA of the North...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
mprnews.org
First-in-the-Twin Cities bus transit line breaks ground, set to open in 2025
After a decade of planning, local, state and federal officials gathered in Woodbury on Wednesday to break ground on the Twin Cities’ first rapid transit line with a dedicated, separate roadway for buses along the route. “That is an incredible accomplishment,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, who has...
ccxmedia.org
Zebra Mussels Confirmed in Fish Lake
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the discovery of zebra mussels in Maple Grove’s Fish Lake. The confirmation comes after Three Rivers Park District found a zebra mussel near the south public access to Fish Lake and alerted the DNR. Three Rivers and the DNR did a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Missing Minnesota Woman Found Safe (Update)
Update 10/19 10:30 a.m. Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Lakeville police say 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence has been found safe. Previous version: Lakeville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Lakeville are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing woman. The family of 51-year-old Melanie Lawrence says they last heard from...
fox9.com
More students question interactions with accused Eden Prairie teacher
Former Eden Prairie High School teacher Craig Hollenbeck is accused of carrying on an inappropriate relationship with a student. The arrest has other students now questioning their interactions with Hollenbeck.
fox9.com
Demolition begins at store next to Lake Street Kmart
After a long wait, work to open Nicollet Avenue began this week as crews demolished the grocery store next to the Lake Street Kmart in Minneapolis. Drone video shows crews at work at the former store.
ccxmedia.org
Despite Rising Rates, Maple Grove Realtor Says ‘Life Is Much Better’ for Buyers
Throughout the Twin Cities, people looking to buy a home will find that inventory is low. But there is some good news if you’re a buyer, according to realtor Jim Holmen of Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest in Maple Grove. “For a buyer, life is much better than it...
ccxmedia.org
Police: Maple Grove Village Hall Fire Investigated as Arson
Maple Grove police are launching an arson investigation after a fire Tuesday night at the historic Maple Grove Village Hall building. Fire crews were called to the building on the 9300 block of Fernbrook Lane North shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say the fire started at the back of the building and quickly spread to other areas causing significant damage.
fox9.com
Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
ccxmedia.org
Robbinsdale Residents Sign Petition Against Proposed Hubbard Avenue Bike Path
The city of Robbinsdale has a lot of work ahead to replace aging infrastructure throughout the city. According to city engineers, some of that infrastructure, which includes everything from water mains to stormwater sewer pipe, is roughly 100 years old. But a $6.6 million plan to improve underground water utilities...
