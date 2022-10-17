ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

One-on-one with Beto O’Rourke: ‘There is no choice but to win right now’

Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner. Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his campaign and what he’s focusing on as the November election draws closer. Warford talked about renewable energy, the state of oil and gas in Texas, fixing the state’s power grid, as well as being endorsed by a Republican.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, state power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his campaign and what he’s focusing on as the November election draws closer. Warford talked about renewable energy, the state of oil and gas in Texas, fixing the state’s power grid, as well as being endorsed by a Republican.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

First Lady of Texas attends event in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The First Lady of Texas, Cecilia Abbott, along with her dog Pancake, attended an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County in Longview Wednesday. Mrs. Abbott posed for pictures with those in attendance and talked about the importance of getting out the vote and...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Serial Bank Robber Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison

DALLAS, Texas (KCBD) - An Albuquerque man thought to have committed a string of bank robberies across Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Mississippi, and California was sentenced today to 10 years in federal prison for an armed bank robbery in Abilene, Texas, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.
ABILENE, TX
KLTV

Oklahoma executes man for 2002 killing of infant daughter

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed inmate Benjamin Cole on Thursday morning despite claims from his attorneys that he had been severely mentally ill. Cole was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m. at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.
MCALESTER, OK
KLTV

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy