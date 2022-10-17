Democrat Luke Warford talks renewable energy, power grid in campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner. Luke Warford, Democratic candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner, spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler about his campaign and what he’s focusing on as the November election draws closer. Warford talked about renewable energy, the state of oil and gas in Texas, fixing the state’s power grid, as well as being endorsed by a Republican.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO