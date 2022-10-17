BT: 'It would be hard to justify bringing Boone back' if Yankees lose Game 5

Aaron Boone was heavily questioned after his bullpen decisions in Game 3, even seemingly by members of his own team – but as the Yankees have staved off one of two elimination games, they have another chance to advance in a do-or-die Game 5.

Win, and much like Joe Girardi’s non-challenge in 2017, Boone’s mistake is a footnote. But if the Yankees lose…does it need to be the end of the line for Boonie?

If you ask die-hard Yankees fan Brandon Tierney, the answer is yes.

“This is a must-win for Aaron Boone…if the Yankees don’t win this game tonight, I don’t know how you justify bringing him back,” BT said. “This is nothing other than just evaluating somebody at the most high-profile job in the city, but we have seen, aside from some other sloppy play from the Yankees, we have seen myriad mistakes from Boone in managing this bullpen and working the game. If they don’t play well with all hands on deck, I don’t know how you bring him back.”

Many Yankees fans online have been calling for Boone’s job seemingly since Day 1, but Tiki doesn’t want people to forget the first 162 games of this season because of what could be the final five.

“The season has gone a long way, and we’ve seen a ton of injuries and a black hole at 7-8-9 in the lineup, and Aaron Boone did a hell of a job winning almost 100 games,” Tiki replied. “So I hear you, but I also can’t ignore the regular-season juggle he went through.”

That said, Tiki at least agrees that the discussion has to be had if the season ends Monday.

“We all know that for the Yankees it’s about the postseason, and he gets judged ultimately by that – but I guess the mistakes highlight when it’s a Guardians team that has struggled to score runs,” Tiki said. “The decisions are questionable, and when they result in losses, it gets difficult to justify Aaron Boone in a postseason failure – and if they lose this series, it’s going to be a heavy debate if Boone should go.”

Of course, it’s not just that simple as BT knows…but it doesn’t look great.

“What I’m saying doesn’t necessarily mean the Yankees would be inclined to do it, because it’s not all on Boone – but going into this game, and watching a litany of missteps and first-guessing going on?” BT said. “It’s not like we’re watching these moves and saying we get it; there were 50 of us in Green Bay watching the games and saying ‘why are you doing that?’ before anything bad even happened.”

And that, ultimately, is how Boone will be judged, as Tiki noted – five games, and possibly three losses, after 162 that are really just the warm-up.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s not about the regular season – it’s about whether or not Aaron Boone is the guy to navigate the month-long chase to a championship,” BT said. “Not personal, I think he’s a really good baseball man, but if they come up short, you’ve heard what I believe – and I don’t think I’m alone.”

That brought Tiki to wonder if there is more to the “collaborative” process being the reason for some of the moves, and if Boone would simply be the fall guy for a collaborative fail – and BT can see it.

“Deviate from the plan? Yes, but I don't think he has the latitude to do that," BT said. "So if that's the case, how can you blame Boone? Well, all the guys up top will absolve themselves of the mess, and he becomes the fall guy."

