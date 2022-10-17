WATCH: The Lion King’s Mufasa shares his story

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – For the next 10 days, the touring cast of Disney’s “The Lion King” will be brining the jungle to Salt Lake City’s Eccles Theatre.

While here in SLC, one of the show’s cast members met up with ABC4 to share his story. Gerald Ramsey, the actor behind Mufasa, is celebrating his solidarity with audiences across the nation, especially the Polynesian community.

Ramsey, who joined the cast of “The Lion King” with no prior experience in theatre, shared that he feared being fired due to his rookie reputation. Several years later, Ramsey is still making his annual debut as Simba’s father on the big stage.

To hear Ramsey’s full story, check out the video above.

