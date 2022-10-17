Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banksVictorMiami, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Courtney Clenney: defense attorney says new bodycam footage proves Clenney was abuse victimLavinia ThompsonMiami, FL
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.L. CaneFlorida State
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
fox13news.com
Federal officer killed in accidental shooting at Florida gun range ID'd, also served in Coast Guard reserves
MIAMI - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who was killed after he was accidentally shot in the chest at a South Florida gun range has been identified. According to WSVN, the officer was identified as 40-year-old Jorge Arias, who was assigned to Miami International Airport. Arias was also...
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
WSVN-TV
Small plane crash into Miramar home’s roof
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A plane reportedly crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Fire Rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning. The aircraft crashed just north of North Perry Airport. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
ems1.com
Changes proposed after Fla. firefighter-medic sleeps through fatal call
COOPER CITY, Fla. — When firefighter-paramedics got the 911 call of a Cooper City man in distress, there was no immediate response from the rescuers, according to newly released records. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue confirmed Tuesday that one of the firefighter-paramedics slept through the emergency, delaying the truck from...
click orlando
VIDEO: Mystery surrounds machete-wielding man showing up at Florida homes
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Lauderhill say police have stepped up patrols in a neighborhood where a well-dressed man, armed with a machete, has been showing up on residents’ doorbell cameras in the middle of the night. Videos appear to show the man knocking on doors, in...
Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor fatally shot at Florida gun range
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection firearms instructor was fatally shot at a Miami-area gun range Wednesday, officials said. Police were called to the range west of Miami shortly before 10:30 a.m. and found an officer shot. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, Miami-Dade police said. Details...
cw34.com
Man goes from customer to thief in robbery at South Florida Publix
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Publix in Hollywood. On Oct. 18, a little after 8 a.m., an unknown man pretended to make a purchase at the register and then robbed the clerk of cash at the store at 1700 Sheridan Street.
This Florida couple used empty mansions of top Venezuelan officials to defraud banks
Nearly R183.6 million was stolen from banks by a couple who posed as Venezuelan government officials and used their empty mansions in Florida. Castañeda who and his partner moved to Miami about a decade ago.Supplied/Facebook.
Click10.com
Man, 18, arrested for Miami-Dade murder while out on weapons charge
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Detectives arrested an 18-year-old man who was out on a weapons charge on Wednesday morning after accusing him of using a “rifle-like firearm” to shoot and kill a victim in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. A ShotSpotter alert detected eight gunshots at about 8:35...
WSVN-TV
Didn’t Have That Accident
(WSVN) - Her car insurance soared, and points piled up on her license because of a crash. The problem: she didn’t have the wreck, and when she tried to get government agencies to change the official records, she realized she needed Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Obviously, everyone...
Parkland Business Owner Punched, Left Unconscious in Dispute Over Parking Spaces
A man who repeatedly parked in spaces reserved for a Parkland business punched out the business owner during a confrontation over the spots, causing the victim to hit his head on the concrete and lose consciousness, court records show. Ray Batista, 41, of 3722 NW 115th Way in Coral Springs,...
Vehicle Crash Kills Woman in Coral Springs
A 79-year-old woman was killed in a fatal automobile crash Saturday night in Coral Springs, authorities said. The crash happened in the area of the Sawgrass Expressway and Coral Ridge Drive around 10:20 p.m., according to the Coral Springs Police Department. The investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said. Police...
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket.
themiamihurricane.com
Hurricane Ian: A Lesson on Privilege
Did I buy enough water? Are classes going to be canceled? What happens if the wind knocks my dorm window out?. Late September was filled with great uncertainty as Hurricane Ian approached South Florida. Many UM students stocked up on food and water in preparation for the worst. But as I spoke to my classmates, I noticed a shared excitement among us. Students wanted the hurricane to pass over Miami. Who wouldn’t want a few days of virtual or canceled classes? There was talk of hurricane parties and endless nights of hanging out in the dorms. Suddenly, a natural disaster sounded like a retreat.
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Blames Her Shoplifting On Her Medication
It seems that sticky fingers was one of the side effects! A Florida Woman blames her shoplifting on her medication. While browsing at the Boca Raton Saks Fifth Avenue store, our Florida Woman, Susan Stone, got a little handsy with some of the merchandise. Stone put some pieces of merchandise in her purse and went into the bathroom. Saks employees found five price tags in the trash totaling $1,000. The store’s loss prevention staff believed that Stone was shoplifting and called the Boca Raton Police.
WSVN-TV
2 hospitalized after turbulence rocks MIA-bound American flight
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken two people to the hospital after, officials said, a passenger flight encountered turbulence while en route to Miami International Airport. 7News cameras captured a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ambulance, other fire rescue vehicles and police cruisers on a tarmac at Miami...
cw34.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Killing Woman on Rollerblades in Pompano Beach Re-Arrested
A 28-year-old Lauderdale Lakes man has been re-arrested more than two years after a woman was killed while rollerblading in Pompano Beach. Endail Thomas was going an estimated 96 miles per hour on a 35 MPH street when he lost control of the 2007 Nissan Murano and struck Aline Palla Acosta, 27, on a recreation path before the SUV hit a tree and split in half, according to the original arrest report.
