Charles Barkley's New Contract With TNT Is Reportedly Worth Well Over $100 Million, And Close To $200 Million

Charles Barkley's new TV contract is reported to be worth between $100 million and $200 million.

Charles Barkley may have been one of the greatest NBA players ever, but it can be argued that his legend has grown even more in retirement. Becoming a media personality has allowed Barkley to share his personality with the world, and NBA fans adore the way he approaches various subjects. His candid remarks and relatable manner have played a huge role in making Barkley a fan favorite.

And despite suggesting that his days on TV were numbered, and even the idea that he might move networks, Barkley has now signed a new long-term deal with TNT to continue doing Inside The NBA along with the rest of the beloved cast . That's what he is known best for alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith, and it seems like his heart wanted him to keep doing the job. To be fair, though, there are other very convincing factors as well.

Charles Barkley's Massive New Deal Could Be Worth Up To $200 Million

While Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith bring a lot to the table, many would agree that the biggest star of Inside The NBA is none other than Charles Barkley. Barkley plays off the others incredibly well, and clips of him from the show are consistently going viral. So it's no surprise to hear that his reported deal is worth the sort of money most current NBA players would be envious of.

"Charles Barkley has agreed to a 10-year deal with TNT that is expected to be worth well north of nine figures, The Post has learned.

"Barkley currently has three years left on a contract that pays him $10 million per season. His current contract coincides with TNT’s agreement with the NBA deal expiring after the 2024-25 season. If Turner were not to keep the NBA, Barkley could potentially own rights to go work for another network or a digital platform, if Amazon or Apple or others are involved.

"The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he fulfills the entire contract, but it will be well in excess of $100 million and could approach $200 million. Barkley could decide to retire from TV before the deal ends."

This is a huge deal for Barkley, and it shows exactly how valuable he is to the network. While Charles may decide to retire before it ends, the idea that he could be on fans' screens for another decade is an exciting one. After all, there are many former players, analysts, and excellent media members, but there is only one Chuck!