Stockton police department arrest suspect in California serial killer case

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden speaks during a press conference at the Stockton Police Department headquarters in Stockton, Calif., on the arrest of suspect Wesley Brownlee in the Stockton serial killings on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Behind McFadden is a booking photo of Brownlee. | Clifford Oto, The Record via Associated Press

The Stockton Police Department announced on Facebook that it has made an arrest in the Stockton, California, serial killer case. Police originally suspected that there was a serial killer because six individuals had been killed from July into September. On Saturday, the department announced the arrest of Wesley Brownlee, 43, on suspicion of homicide charges.

The police department said, “Based on tips coming into the department and Stockton Crime Stoppers, we were able to zero in on a possible suspect. Our surveillance team followed this person while he was driving. We watched his patterns and determined early this morning; he was on a mission to kill. He was out hunting. He was stopped by our own team in the area of Village Green Drive and Winslow Avenue around 2 am this morning.”

The police have not stopped their investigation and will continue to investigate.

According to ABC 10 , Brownlee will be arraigned on Tuesday and will face additional charges then. When Brownlee was arrested, he was wearing dark clothing, had a mask around his neck and was armed.

NPR reported that Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of killing six men and wounding one woman: “Investigators have said ballistics tests and video evidence linked the crimes.” While the Stockton serial killer was previously thought possibly to be linked to two Chicago murders, authorities now say that it does not seem like that is the case.