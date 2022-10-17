‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton admits he ‘always had a secret love’ for Emma Watson

Accio cuteness!

“Harry Potter” star Tom Felton has published a new memoir, “Beyond the Wand,” and as Yahoo Entertainment reports, the actor has opened up about how he feels about his former costar, Emma Watson.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the movie franchise, shared that while he and Watson, who starred as Hermione Granger, are just friends now, there was definitely some romantic tension between them on set.

The actor wrote that he has “always had a secret love for Emma,” but before any Dramione shippers (yes, that’s a thing) go too wild, Felton added a caveat that his love for Watson was not “in the way that people might want to hear.”

However, he did admit that it wasn’t completely platonic between the two. “That isn’t to say that there’s never been a spark between us. There most definitely has, only at different times.”

As Watson revealed in the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special, which premiered on HBO Max in January, she developed a crush on Felton when she was 11 and he was 14.

“I walked into the room where we were having tutoring,” Watson said. “The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.”

Watson added, “and I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day. He was three years above me and so for him he was like, ‘You’re like my little sister.’”

When Felton found out about her crush the following year, it ended up affecting his relationship. “Rumours started to abound that there was more to our relationship than we were letting on. I denied that I liked her in that way, but the truth was different. My girlfriend at the time knew straight away that there was something unspoken between us. I remember using the familiar old line, ‘I love her like a sister.’ But there was more to it than that,” he revealed.

While Felton doesn’t think he was “ever in love with Emma,” he did admit that he “loved and admired her as a person in a way that I could never explain to anybody else. We were kindred spirits.”

