Charlottesville police investigating two hit-and-runs in one day
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for information on two hit-and-runs that took place on Tuesday, Oct 18. At 12:29 p.m. a woman pushing a stroller at Carlton Avenue, Meade Avenue and Meadow Way was hit and knocked to the ground, with the stroller she was pushing landing on its side. According to police, there were no injuries but the car kept driving.
Police investigating BB shots fired at The Corner
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville and UVa Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened shortly after 9 last night in the vicinity of 14th Street NW and Wertland near The Corner. Charlottesville Police received several calls of a person firing what is believed to be a “BB” type projectile from a passing black sedan. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Virginia Announces 2023 Baseball Schedule
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Embarking on his 20th season at the helm, head coach Brian O’Connor and the Virginia baseball program unveiled the 2023 schedule on Tuesday (Oct. 18). The Cavaliers will begin their 135th year of baseball on the road in Wilmington, N.C., in a four-team tournament hosted by UNCW.
Virginia Football Defeats Georgia Tech 16-9
ATLANTA — On a night when the Virginia Cavaliers’ offense and special teams broke down repeatedly, their defense turned in a phenomenal performance, and that was the difference in this ACC game at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dobb Stadium. In a 16-9 victory on ESPN’s Thursday night showcase,...
UVA is gearing up for the return of the “Great Rotumpkin”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – October 19, 2022 – One of the University of Virginia’s most iconic landmarks is getting ready for its Halloween-style closeup with the return of the “Great Rotumpkin.”. The “spooktacular” Halloween event, which debuted last Fall, will feature a variety of original Halloween projections...
Girls Scouts of the VA Skyline receives record $800,000 gift
ROANOKE (WINA) – Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has given the largest single donation in history to the Girls Scouts of Virginia Skyline… $800,000. Nikki Williams is CEO of the local council that ranges from Albemarle and Charlottesville south into Grayson County. She says they’ll be able to make improvements to their 3 camping properties, including Camp Sugar Hollow in Albemarle County. This includes diverse investments such as making climate-resiliency improvements, re-imagining its physical presence in communities, and expanding both accessibility and high adventure elements at camp.
Virginia Men’s Basketball Picked Third in ACC Preseason Poll
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia was selected third by a vote of the media in the ACC Men’s Basketball 2022-23 Preseason Poll, announced Tuesday (Oct. 18). North Carolina is the preseason favorite, followed by Duke, Virginia, Miami and Florida State in the top five. ACC preseason voters selected Notre...
