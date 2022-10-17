Read full article on original website
Youngstown councilman frustrated over ARP fund allocation approval
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday evening, Youngstown city council approved the spending of $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan money to be spent on the North and South sides. So far, Youngstown’s Board of Control, which consists of the mayor and the law and finance directors, has approved only...
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents.
Commissioners deny road vacation request
Lori Henning, left, and Kathy Pasquerilla make points to Brookfield Road Supt. Jaime Fredenburg, in hat, and their attorney, James Hoffman III, at a Sept. 29 public viewing, a step in the request by Henning, Pasquerilla and others to vacate a portion of Jessie Road in the Stevenson Heights neighborhood.
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A house fire on East Myrtle Avenue this weekend marked Youngstown’s 53rd arson this year. It’s the city’s fourth arson this month. The remains of the house on East Myrtle were town down Thursday following a fire Saturday that lit up the entire street and consumed the abandoned house and the one next door.
Local Huntington Bank location to close its doors
A representative said that customers will, or have already, received letters notifying them of the change
Expo at fairgrounds in Lisbon highlights agriculture careers
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fairgrounds held an Agricultural Career Expo Thursday. Around 400 freshmen and sophomores in the school district attended the event. They had opportunities to learn about the various jobs related to agriculture. Professional development sessions taught the students about resume building and interviewing.
Open house sheds light on safety issues at Canfield school
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Canfield Local School District held an open house at Hilltop Elementary. It was part of an initiative to educate the public on why school officials say they need money to improve the schools. Leaking ceilings, classrooms without doors, thin walls and exterior...
Years Ago | October 19th
Vindicator file photo / October 18, 1971 | Republican candidates for county offices took part in a luncheon hosted by the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club 51 years ago. Standing from left, William M. Bryant, candidate for commissioner; William Goldman, engineer; Atty. Richard Shelar, prosecuting attorney; Sheriff Ray T. Davis; Alex Yankush, recorder, and Dan Maggianetti, candidate for commissioner; sitting Elsie Dieter, county Republican chairlady; Genevieve Novicky, candidate for clerk of courts, and Mrs. Barber Heister, women’s club president.
Local park renovations to make paths safer
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon Park is continuing its renovations, and some new additions will make it easier to navigate at night. Six solar-powered lights have been added around the exercise trail. They’re part of the $75,000 state grant the village received two years ago. Lisbon Mayor Pete...
YWCA hosts Power of the Purse fundraiser
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Niles, the YWCA hosted its Power of the Purse event. First News Weekend Anchor Megan Lee emceed the event. People at each table chose their own theme and many wore costumes to match it. The fundraiser helps the YWCA to further its...
New Boardman restaurant committed to healthy options
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant in Boardman wants to give customers healthier options. Frank’s Cafe opened on Market Street this summer. Danielle Davis and her business partner originally scouted the location for Landmark Restaurant but decided it was better suited to Frank’s. Frank’s has a...
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
Scarecrows ‘take over’ local village’s downtown
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Lisbon is in the spirit of the fall season, and there are some happy faces downtown. The square is filled with 17 scarecrows. Lisbon businesses and neighbors made them for the third annual Scarecrows on the Square event. Each scarecrow has a...
Local high school closed Thursday for heating issue
NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Niles City School District Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen announced that Niles McKinley High School will be closed Thursday, October 20, 2022. Thigpen said that the closure has to do with mechanical issues with the heating system. Only staff and students at the high school are affected by...
Two contractors burned in blaze at Niles manufacturer
Firefighters from Weathersfield, Lordstown, and Niles have been dispatched to the Howmet Structure Systems plant in Weathersfield. A caller told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that one person was injured as a fire erupted just after 8 a.m. Tuesday in the former RMI plant on Warren Avenue. According to Weatherfield Fire Chief...
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
Hazard a guess on our newest antique tool
Jerry Clemens, of Hopedale, Ohio, said Item No. 1227 is an original Wagner Lockheed fluid refiller. Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, said last week it is a mist sprayer used on flies, garden pests, cattle and home. David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot...
Trumbull County fire departments come together for live fire training
About 40 firefighters from Bazetta, Howland, Cortland and Champion took part in the live fire training in Brookfield.
Weather blamed for power outages to hundreds in Trumbull, Mercer counties
FirstEnergy is blaming the weather for power outages that at one point left nearly 4,400 homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mercer counties in the dark early Wednesday. A spokesperson for the utility told 21 News that wet snow and high winds brought down trees, causing some of the outages.
