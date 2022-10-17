ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoolcraft County, MI

1240 WJIM

Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm

Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expansion of child care in Michigan is being addressed through the Tri Share program. The Tri Share program was made to split the cost of child care between the state, employers and employees. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps of how to grow this program. The Director of Economic Growth for the State of Michigan Susan Corbin said there has been much growth in the last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan

SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
WLUC

Escanaba marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One marine recruit from Escanaba is hoping his story can serve as motivation for others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a marine.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Suicide Prevention speaking event to be in Alger County Thursday evening

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Award-winning Brain Health advocate and best-selling author Kevin Hines will be speaking Thursday at William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising. The event will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and it is free for all public to attend. The event is part of the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan’s forgotten October fruit

It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety. The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.
WLUC

Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WLUC

New US Attorney serving Upper Michigan, looking to disrupt Fentanyl increase

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new U.S. attorney is serving Upper Michigan, and he is focusing on Fentanyl. Mark Totten is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Michigan. The district covers 49 counties, including all of Upper Michigan. The main office is in Grand Rapids, but it has a location in Marquette.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Superior Central Schools hosts suicide prevention assembly

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school hosted an assembly about mental health Thursday. Kevin Hines is a filmmaker, storyteller, and motivational speaker. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 25 people to survive the jump. Hines now travels the world to share his story and promote hope, healing and recovery. He spoke to middle and high schoolers at Superior Central Schools about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.
MUNISING, MI
WLUC

Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged in September. According to the data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (”DTMB”), the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent while statewide employment edged up by 2,000 since August. “Michigan’s September...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home

FREEMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a missing family of four after they unexpectedly left their Michigan home Monday. The Cirigliano family last had contact with family Sunday and were last seen around midnight Monday. Police believe Anthony and Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah left their home on N. Michigan Avenue in Freemont sometime between 4-8 p.m. Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE

