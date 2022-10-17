Read full article on original website
Wow! Marquette Woman Captures First Winter Storm
Following the first winter storm in Michigan's Upper Peninsula earlier this week, many areas were blanketed in inches of fresh powder. Marquette even broke records for most two-day snow in October, with 9.1 inches falling on Monday and 8.9 more on Tuesday. News stations were posting countless photos of small Michigan towns who were now thrust into the news for no reason other than the extreme snowfall so early in the year. True Yoopers are used to early snow and lots of it, so this was no earth-shattering event for them, but to the rest of us it was certainly more newsworthy.
Michigan state leaders discuss growth of Tri Share program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The expansion of child care in Michigan is being addressed through the Tri Share program. The Tri Share program was made to split the cost of child care between the state, employers and employees. A virtual meeting was held Wednesday morning to discuss the next steps of how to grow this program. The Director of Economic Growth for the State of Michigan Susan Corbin said there has been much growth in the last year.
Record snowfall measurements from very odd October Michigan snowstorm
While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm. The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.
Michigan Rehabilitation Services promotes National Disability Workplace Awareness Month
RUMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Rehabilitation Services is recognizing the contributions employees with disabilities make every day as October is National Disability Workplace Awareness Month. Dan Bahrman is a farmer in Rumley, Michigan. He suffered from a knee injury during a car accident in 2005. “Since then, it’s been a...
See inside a prestigious cheese cave tucked away in Northern Michigan
SUTTONS BAY, MI-- Tucked away off of M-22 in Northern Michigan is a cave with a sole purpose of aging cheese to perfection. The subterranean cheese cave is dedicated to aging Raclette at a constant temperature of 55 degrees. The traditional European Alpine cheese is the main focus for managing partners Joshua Hall and Gary Smith, who took over operations in 2021.
Escanaba marine recruit loses 100 pounds in journey to serve
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - One marine recruit from Escanaba is hoping his story can serve as motivation for others who need an extra push. 19-year-old Austin Stephens will leave Sunday for boot camp in San Diego. The journey to this point, however, has not been easy. When he first walked into Marine Staff Recruiter Caros Reinhold’s office, he had a long way to go to achieve his goal of becoming a marine.
School safety: Resource officers added to Delta and Schoolcraft counties
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Whitmer proclaimed the week of Oct. 17 “Safe Schools Week.” The state’s record-breaking school budget and local money are helping districts add school resource officers – something Escanaba Area Public Schools found helpful on Wednesday. A concerning phone call mentioning...
Dealing with loss to suicide: two non-profits provide post-death resources
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the winter storm advisory is out and winter bucket lists are in. UMT hosts Elizabeth and Tia share their goals for this season. Plus... there are resources available to you if you’re dealing with a loss to suicide. Katie Hardy of...
Suicide Prevention speaking event to be in Alger County Thursday evening
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Award-winning Brain Health advocate and best-selling author Kevin Hines will be speaking Thursday at William G. Mather Elementary School in Munising. The event will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., and it is free for all public to attend. The event is part of the Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Coalition.
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launches teen safety driving packet
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning launched an online resource pack to help parents teach teen driving safety. The pack includes resources like tips for driving in poor weather, keeping teens off technology while on the road, and information for parents. The toolkit is a collaboration between the office, AAA Michigan, and the Michigan Departments of State Health and Human Services.
Escanaba City Council approves sale of waterfront property
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba City Council approved the sale of a waterfront property to North Shore Marine Terminal and Logistics for $65,000 on Thursday night. The property is a part of a development project containing the former jail, the old chamber of commerce building and the waterfront property.
US Coast Guard rescues crew member on Lake Superior freighter
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescued a crew member from a lake freighter in Lake Superior Friday. According to a Facebook post from the Coast Guard, a crew from the USCG Air Station Traverse City “endured snow and rain while crossing the Upper Peninsula to conduct a medical evacuation of a crew member aboard a laker in Lake Superior” on Oct. 14.
Whitmer explains veto of bill that would decriminalize failure to report deer harvests
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - After supporting the original version of the legislation, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed a bill that would reduce the penalty for hunters who don’t complete required deer harvest reporting. Whitmer says the measure was changed and does not mirror its original intent. The bill was...
New US Attorney serving Upper Michigan, looking to disrupt Fentanyl increase
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new U.S. attorney is serving Upper Michigan, and he is focusing on Fentanyl. Mark Totten is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Michigan. The district covers 49 counties, including all of Upper Michigan. The main office is in Grand Rapids, but it has a location in Marquette.
Superior Central Schools hosts suicide prevention assembly
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school hosted an assembly about mental health Thursday. Kevin Hines is a filmmaker, storyteller, and motivational speaker. In 2000, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. He is one of only 25 people to survive the jump. Hines now travels the world to share his story and promote hope, healing and recovery. He spoke to middle and high schoolers at Superior Central Schools about the importance of mental health and suicide prevention.
Michigan unemployment rate remains steady during September
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate was unchanged in September. According to the data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (”DTMB”), the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent while statewide employment edged up by 2,000 since August. “Michigan’s September...
Nonprofits ‘Voters Not Politicians’ and ‘Secure MI Vote’ split on Michigan Proposal 2
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Election season is upon us, which means many may have already received or cast an absentee ballot. There are three proposals you may have noticed on this year’s ballot. One of them is Proposal 2, which if passed, would amend the state constitution’s language on...
Michigan family of 4 missing after unexpectedly leaving home
FREEMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a missing family of four after they unexpectedly left their Michigan home Monday. The Cirigliano family last had contact with family Sunday and were last seen around midnight Monday. Police believe Anthony and Suzette, and their sons Brandon and Noah left their home on N. Michigan Avenue in Freemont sometime between 4-8 p.m. Monday.
Upper Michigan Today partners with Peter White Public Library, The Courtyards for monthly book club
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are strong winds and a record-setting snowfall today in Upper Michigan. Meteorologist Jennifer Perez talks about the unseasonable amount of snow we see across the U.P. It’s the perfect weather to curl up with a book... and a very fitting day for UMT to reveal...
