Indiana Daily Student
Jacobs Jazz Studies joins WTIU for jazz legend Wes Montgomery tribute concert
The lights were blazing in Studio 6, as pictures of famous jazz musician Wes Montgomery hung from the walls of the recording studio in the Radio-Television Building. The stage was set for a taping of some of Montgomery’s most iconic songs in honor of his 100th birthday next year.
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Oct. 20-Oct. 26
Rock and indie bands will dominate the Bloomington music scene for the next week. Here are some places to check out Bloomington musicians and bands from out of town. IU Soul Revue will perform at The Bluebird. Doors open at 8 p.m. with the show starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for this 21+ event.
Indiana Daily Student
Here are some of the local Halloween events you can participate in
Halloween festivities are in full swing for the remainder of the month, so the Indiana Daily Student compiled a list of some of upcoming events to visit:. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the annual Pumpkin Launch at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds located at 5700 W. Airport Rd.
Indiana Daily Student
Need a new place to study? Here are 3 options
With an increase of students on campus, it can be hard to find a spot to study. Good coffee, suitable background noise and dependable, free Wi-Fi are all things to look for in an off-campus study spot. Here are some options:. Inkwell Bakery and Café (2 locations) If you...
Indiana Daily Student
IU’s ‘Study Breaks’ allow students to take a break and connect with other students
This school year, the IU Office of Scholarships started holding Study Breaks, a series of academic support events as part of their Hoosier Scholar Experience program. The Hoosier Scholars Study Break events, taking place at local coffee shops in the Bloomington area, are an opportunity for students to take a break from studying and connect with other IU students.
Indiana Daily Student
IU launches committee for new Media School dean after previous search failed
IU Bloomington Provost and Executive Vice President Rahul Shrivastav has appointed a new committee to identify candidates for the position of dean for The Media School after a previous search failed. The committee announced it will begin a relaunch of the initial search from summer 2021, which did not provide a final candidate, but was in the semi-finalist stage.
Indiana Daily Student
IU student charged with criminal mischief for desecration of Jewish mezuzah
Editor’s Note: This story includes mention of antisemitism. An IU student was charged with stealing a mezuzah, an important object in Jewish culture, from the door of a Bloomington home and partially burning it Sept. 29. Jeremy Chung Ho Park Patzelt, 19, faces trial on charges of two counts...
Indiana Daily Student
IU honored with diversity and inclusion award
In September, IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis were recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity with the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award. INSIGHT Into Diversity is the nation’s largest, oldest national diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. This award honors institutions that are committed to making...
Indiana Daily Student
IU launches search for Kelley School of Business dean
The search for the IU Kelley School of Business’ next dean officially launched Oct. 6, according to an email from Kelley Dean Search Chair Anastasia Morrone on Tuesday. Previous dean Idalene Kesner stepped down from the role July 31 and Ash Soni, executive associate dean for academic programs at the Kelley School of Business, assumed the role of interim dean Aug. 1.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s tennis concludes weekend at Spartan Invite and ITA All-American Championship
Indiana men’s tennis sent players to the Spartan Invite in East Lansing, Michigan, and the ITA All-American Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week. Last weekend, five Hoosiers made the trip to East Lansing: juniors Nishanth Basavareddy and Jagger Saylor, fifth-year senior Mac Rogers and freshmen Sam Landau and Andrew Meier.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer hosts Maryland in final home match of the season Thursday
Coming off of a program-record seventh draw of the season against in-state rival Purdue, Indiana women’s soccer closes out its 2022 home slate with a tilt against Maryland. Both schools come into Thursday’s match already eliminated from Big Ten Tournament contention. Indiana is 2-6-7 overall and 0-6-2 in conference play at the bottom of the Big Ten with 2 points. Maryland is 2-8-5 overall and 1-7 in the Big Ten with 1 point and one place ahead of Indiana in the table.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana women’s soccer fails to keep clean sheet, loses to Maryland 0-1 in final home match
In the first month of Indiana women’s soccer’s season, there was a common theme: 0-0 draws. Six of the first eight matches ended with that scoreline, and just like last season, Indiana’s backbone was a defense led by sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg. Gerstenberg racked up seven shutouts at the beginning of the year, bringing her career total to 16.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer travels to Wisconsin, seeks first road conference win Tuesday
When faced with adversity or a poor stretch of form this season, Indiana men’s soccer has usually had Bill Armstrong Stadium to fall back on. The Hoosiers boast a remarkable 5-0-2 home record this season, with three of their final five matches in Bloomington to look forward to. However, such success hasn’t followed them on the road.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana club ice hockey claims first series sweep of season against Bowling Green
Indiana club ice hockey has had a good start to the season, but it got even better over the weekend as it swept Bowling Green State University in Bloomington, improving to a 5-3 record. The Hoosiers outscored the Falcons 19-3 across the pair of games, winning 10-2 on Friday and 9-1 on Saturday.
Indiana Daily Student
Quinten Helmer returns as starter, sends Indiana men’s soccer to top of Big Ten standings
In many ways, nothing has been straightforward about the road to glory for Indiana men’s soccer this season. A loss and draw in back-to-back matches to open the regular season, another defeat to open Big Ten play and three subsequent draws against conference opponents dealt the Hoosiers their fair share of adversity. The climb back up the Big Ten standings demanded perfection or at least the willpower to find ways to pick up three points.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball responds with 3-2 win over Michigan State after losing to No. 9 Purdue 2-3
More than 2,500 fans witnessed Indiana volleyball fight for five sets against No. 9 Purdue on Friday in Bloomington. Despite Indiana giving its best effort, the Hoosiers fell 3-2 to the Boilermakers in the annual rivalry matchup. On Sunday, Indiana bounced back to defeat Michigan State and split the weekend 1-1.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s soccer holds on to defeat Wisconsin 2-1 in first conference road victory
The strong winds ceased to bellow, and the temperatures continued to plummet, but as Wisconsin fired shot after shot towards Indiana men’s soccer Tuesday night, the Hoosiers never wavered. Indiana recorded its first conference victory on the road after hanging on to defeat the Badgers 2-1 at the McClimon...
Indiana Daily Student
‘We have to improve’: Steady offensive progress insufficient for Indiana football
Indiana football finally found the endzone in the second half against Maryland on Saturday, but the team came out on the losing side yet again. During their four-game losing streak, the Hoosiers have been outscored 66-30 in the second half and were shut out in two of those games. Last...
Indiana Daily Student
Tom Allen discusses Jack Tuttle following the quarterback entering the transfer portal
Following the 38-33 home loss to Maryland, the Indiana football team looks on to this week's game against Rutgers. Redshirt senior quarterback Jack Tuttle announced he intends to transfer out of Indiana. After a 2021 season when Tuttle started games in Michael Penix Jr.’s absence, he was relegated to being a backup after losing the quarterback battle in camp this summer. With the current state of the transfer portal, it makes it easier for players such as Tuttle to move on as they no longer have to sit out for a year. Prior to April 28, 2021, athletes were not permitted to compete in their first year after transferring to a new school.
