Following the 38-33 home loss to Maryland, the Indiana football team looks on to this week's game against Rutgers. Redshirt senior quarterback Jack Tuttle announced he intends to transfer out of Indiana. After a 2021 season when Tuttle started games in Michael Penix Jr.’s absence, he was relegated to being a backup after losing the quarterback battle in camp this summer. With the current state of the transfer portal, it makes it easier for players such as Tuttle to move on as they no longer have to sit out for a year. Prior to April 28, 2021, athletes were not permitted to compete in their first year after transferring to a new school.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO