Huntersville, NC

North Carolina man wins $1 million from scratch-off

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Samuel Cureton, of Huntersville, bought a $25 scratch-off ticket and won the $1 million top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Cureton bought his winning ticket from Shoprite Markets on Statesville Road in Cornelius.

NC woman wins $100,000 after using lucky numbers

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday and had the choice of taking home $50,000 a year for 20 years or a $600,000 lump sum.

He chose the $600,000 lump sum.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,067.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

