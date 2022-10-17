Prince William County Police looking for woman accused of robbing Uber driver

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in the Woodbridge area are looking for a woman whom they say robbed an Uber driving while getting a ride.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area saw what looked like an altercation between a man and a woman just before 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

Before the officers could approach the two people, the woman took off running and the officers learned from the man that he is an Uber driver and was giving the woman a ride, during which she demanded he give her his belongings.

The man refused and the woman took his wallet, which was sitting on the car’s center console, and got out of the vehicle, according to police. Police said the man got out to confront the woman and she took out a knife. The two were said to have briefly struggled over the knife before the officers saw them and the woman ran away.

The man reported minor injuries, as well as the theft of his wallet. Police dispatched a K-9 unit to search for the woman but could not find her. She is described as a light-skinned Black woman in her 20’s with a small build, black hair and brown eyes wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

Anyone who believes they may know the woman described or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-7000.

