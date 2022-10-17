Speeds reach 120 miles per hour in chase that lands Navasota man in jail on felony warrants, plus new charges

Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
College Station Police Arrest Bryan Man On Charges Of Committing Four Residential Burglaries
A Bryan man is arrested by College Station police on charges of four apartment burglaries in the last five weeks. In two of the burglaries, 33 year old Emanuel Twitty Jr. is also accused of intending to commit sexual assault. CSPD released arrest reports Tuesday, two weeks after Twitty was...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested early Thursday morning on drug charges. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:30, Officer Alston made contact with subjects in at Jackson Street Park in reference to violation of park hours and presence of the odor of marijuana. After investigation, Julius De Quawn Mourning, 19 of Brenham, was found to be in possession of THC Oil and was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced Jonathan Bridges to 45 years in prison last Friday for shooting at police in February of 2021. He entered a plea agreement on multiple charges including two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge and will serve concurrent sentences for other charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.
kwhi.com
HIT AND RUN LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A hit and run in the HEB parking lot lead to the arrest of a Sealy man Tuesday. Brenham Police report that Tuesday evening at 7:10, Officer Crystal Buckner was notified of a possible hit and run in the parking lot of the HEB Grocery. Officer Buckner was able to locate the Suspect vehicle and made contact with the driver, Joshua Steffens, 18 of Sealy, who showed signs of intoxication. Officer Buckner had Steffens perform the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Steffens was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated with an Open Container and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle greater than $200.
navasotanews.com
Former Navasota man faces 14th Driving with Invalid License charge after weekend arrest
A former Navasota man heading to town to allegedly pick up license plates for his new truck is in jail for driving with an Invalid License for the 14th time. Officers stopped 67 year old Frank Milton Williams early Saturday morning on Highway 6 near FM 159 for having no front license plate, nor registration tag. Williams said he was heading to Navasota to pick up the plates for the truck, which had been purchased in Bryan.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup
The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan. Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went...
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED TUESDAY ON DRUG CHARGES
Two people were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday on drug charges. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:30, Officer Bryan Morong effected a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for a license plate violation. Officer Morong performed a consensual search of the vehicle and located suspected methamphetamines. Michael Tucker, 32 of Georgetown, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest College Station Woman For Criminal Trespassing At Rudder High School
A College Station woman’s fourth trip to the Brazos County jail in five months charges her with sneaking into Rudder High School. According to the Bryan police arrest report, officers and the school’s principal were notified by someone who tracks sex traffickers. They found a video from the...
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY CASE WILL NOT HAVE SECOND TRIAL; CASE DISMISSED
Prosecutors will not seek a second trial against the man accused of robbing Burton State Bank at gunpoint on June 7, 2018, and have dismissed the case. In a statement this (Thursday) morning to KWHI, Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken said her office has decided to “not move forward again” after the trial last week of 55-year-old Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange ended with a hung jury. Seven of the 12 jurors voted he was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police thwart 3 suspects who allegedly bought car with Rosenberg woman’s stolen ID, had vehicle delivered to her home
ROSENBERG, Texas – Authorities said three people have been arrested after they allegedly used someone else’s identity to buy a vehicle. According to Rosenberg police, a woman notified officers on Oct. 13 that someone had purchased a vehicle in her name without her knowledge. Investigators said the vehicle was set to be delivered to the victim’s home on the same day.
Driver arrested after smuggling 7 undocumented immigrants in Splendora, police say
Splendora police discovered the SUV filled with people while conducting a traffic stop. They soon realized they were being smuggled across state lines.
navasotanews.com
Houston man leaving Navasota bachelor party arrested for DWI with BAC over three times the legal limit
A Houston man leaving a bachelor party in Navasota and seen driving recklessly on Highway 6 is in jail on a DWI charge. A woman called to report the reckless driver heading northbound on the highway, and police stopped 51 year old Jason Abke of Houston just before midnight on Friday.
wtaw.com
Local Arrests On Charges Of Possessing Pickups With Fake Paperwork
A Houston man caught in a sting by College Station police in June faces additional charges. 38 year old Zachary Guyton has been in the Brazos County jail since he was arrested four months ago for attempting to sell an $80,000 dollar pickup for $40,000. That truck was stolen, had a fake title, and had its vehicle identification number (VIN) changed. The day that Guyton was arrested, a second victim filed a report with CSPD that he paid Guyton $47,000 dollars in $100 dollar bills for another pickup before discovering that the title was forged and the truck was stolen. Guyton is held in lieu of bonds on all charges that now total $305,000 dollars.
scttx.com
Sheriff Reports Arrest of Two in Theft Case; Recovers 35 Items
October 18, 2022 - Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville and Raina Baker, 32, of Center, for theft in regards to an incident that occurred on October 14, 2022, in Timpson. On October 14, 2022, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies took a...
wtaw.com
Navasota Man Arrested After Leading College Station Police On A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Crash
A Navasota man featured in the most wanted list by Grimes County Crime Stoppers led College Station police Friday night on a chase reaching a speed of 120 miles per hour. The CSPD arrest report stated the pursuit began in the Tower Point area and ended with the car crashing in the area of Highway 6 and FM 159.
2 arrested after 38 tablets were reported stolen from East Texas home
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in Shelby County after 38 electronic tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home. Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 […]
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
fox29.com
16-year-old twins escape from Tomball home allegedly handcuffed, leads to Amber Alert for 5 children
CYPRESS, Texas - A regional Amber Alert for five missing children out of Tomball has been lifted. According to deputies, the two suspects, Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell, were captured by the Louisiana State Police around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said the children were found at a relatives house and...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
