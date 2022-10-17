ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
MassLive.com

UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts

Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
WORCESTER, MA
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts

For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker

PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have both endorsed fellow Republican Jesse Brown in his bid for the 9th Massachusetts congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Baker praised Brown as the “common sense, fiscally responsible” candidate to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Brown’s experience in the military […] The post Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers

EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy