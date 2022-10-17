Read full article on original website
East-West passenger rail service sees strong support in new poll
An overwhelming share of likely Massachusetts voters queried in a poll released Thursday support the idea of East-West commuter rail, with future service envisioned to link together economic hubs between Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Some 39% of respondents in the new poll strongly support “running passenger trains from Boston west...
Poll: Voters favor income surtax, preserving license law
Nearly six in 10 likely voters support a proposed constitutional amendment to impose a higher tax rate on income above $1 million, while a smaller plurality back a new law allowing undocumented immigrants to acquire state-issued driver's licenses, according to a new poll.
Healey won’t commit to pledge about tax policy during final debate
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, refused to say whether she would ever raise taxes or overturn tax breaks during the second and final gubernatorial debate Thursday evening. In a heated moment, Healey said she couldn’t envision circumstances that would warrant those tax code changes, though...
UMass nurses win wage increases in new union contracts
Nurses and other healthcare professionals in the University of Massachusetts healthcare system will receive raises between 8% and 19.5% in recently-ratified union contracts, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. Increases at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital, Clinton Hospital and UMass University Medical Center will vary for the 2,770 individuals...
Some Massachusetts Cities Left Scrambling by New Mattress Recycling Rule
UPDATE: Since this article was published, the Greater New Bedford Regional Refuse Management District released the following information on how New Bedford and Dartmouth residents can recycle their mattresses and textiles. New Bedford residents: may continue to dispose of their mattresses and box springs as they would for other bulky...
First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Massachusetts
For anyone looking to buy their first home, sorting out the financial pieces is oftent the hardest part. But for residents of Massachusetts, there is a state-level program available to help buyers get a mortgage as well as downpayment assistance. MassHousing is an independent, quasi-public agency in Massachusetts that was...
Healey, Diehl clash over Mass. abortion protections in final debate
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, sought to undercut Republican opponent Geoff Diehl’s pledge to maintain abortion access in Massachusetts during a debate Thursday evening, likening him to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who reversed his promise not to overturn Roe v. Wade. Diehl said...
Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker
PLYMOUTH – Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito have both endorsed fellow Republican Jesse Brown in his bid for the 9th Massachusetts congressional district seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Baker praised Brown as the “common sense, fiscally responsible” candidate to represent the state in Washington, D.C. Brown’s experience in the military […] The post Brown Picks Up Endorsement From Gov. Baker appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Boston Globe joins in angry pile-on over Dunkin’ Rewards program
“Hell hath no fury like a Dunkin’ rewards member scorned,” begins the Boston Globe’s Beth Teitell in an article titled “Who does Dunkin’ think it is to change its own reward program?”. Since Dunkin’ changed its rewards program from DD Perks to Dunkin’ Rewards earlier...
$15 minimum wage: Sunday and holiday premium pay to end in Massachusetts
Premium pay for working Sundays and on some legal holidays is scheduled to end at the start of 2023 under a deal state lawmakers struck in 2018 that also included a minimum wage increase and the creation of a state-funded paid family and medical leave program. The so-called “Grand Bargain”...
DEBATE: Massachusetts Ballot Question 4, driver’s license eligibility for undocumented immigrants
The only referendum ballot question is number 4. A no vote on four will repeal the ability for undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. A yes vote will keep the law in place.
Mass. named the most ‘energy-efficient’ state for 2022, study says
A recent study by WalletHub has found Massachusetts to be the country’s most “energy-efficient” state for 2022. In 2020 and 2021, WalletHub ranked Massachusetts as the third best state for efficient use of electricity and fuel, indicating a rise in the state’s energy efficiency ranking for this year.
Massachusetts Ballot Question 5, Medicare for all added to 20 House districts
In addition to four statewide ballot questions, residents of some legislative districts may also see nonbinding ballot questions, including one on whether to establish a single-payer healthcare system in Massachusetts.
378 new Mass. State Police troopers sworn in during Worcester ceremony
Almost 400 new Massachusetts State Police troopers graduated from training and received their badges in a ceremony at Worcester’s DCU Center on Thursday morning. The 87th Recruit Training Troop, which included four platoons consisting of a total of 378 officers, graduated after completing the 24-week MSP Academy training course.
What's on my Massachusetts ballot? Here's what you need to know plus early voting info
Leaves are turning color, apple cider doughnuts are everywhere, and there’s a debate over when to turn on the heat: Does one fire up the boiler on the first chilly morning or tough it out like good New Englanders and wait for November?. It’s that time of year: Voting...
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
Massachusetts dentists square off against insurers over Question 2
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — How much of the money from dental insurance premiums should be spent directly on your dental care? That's the core of Question 2, a ballot measure facing Massachusetts in this election. The issue has pitted dentists against insurance companies in a multi-million dollar effort to sway...
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
Casino taxes adding to flush Massachusetts state coffers
EVERETT, Mass. — Legal gambling produced more than $94 million in revenue for the state's casinos and slots parlor last month with more than $26.5 million of that due to the state, the Gaming Commission announced Monday. Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated $94.35...
Mass. 2022 Election Guide: Here's Who's on the November Ballot
With less than a month until the Nov. 8 Massachusetts general election, it's time for residents to decide who gets their vote. Voters will choose who will run the Bay State state after Gov. Charlie Baker and who will serve as its top legal officer, among other contested races. The...
