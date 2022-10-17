Read full article on original website
Related
Crash blocks portion of Hwy 101 in Santa Maria
Drivers are being asked to avoid a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Maria after a four-vehicle crash blocked the area Tuesday morning.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire
One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
Three-car accident slows traffic in Santa Maria Tuesday morning
A three-car traffic accident in Santa Maria on Tuesday morning slowed traffic and temporarily closed southbound lanes of Highway 101. The post Three-car accident slows traffic in Santa Maria Tuesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Highway 101N Grand Ave offramp reopened after vegetation fire
The Grand Ave offramp to Highway 101 Northbound is closed due to a vegetation fire west of the highway, CHP said Monday morning.
Body found off Hwy 101 in San Luis Obispo
A death investigation is underway in San Luis Obispo after officers say a person was found dead on the side of Highway 101.
AOL Corp
Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says
An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
legalexaminer.com
Two Victims Killed And Three Injured In Head-On Collision In Kern County CA
Two men lost their lives in an early morning head-on collision in northwest Kern County on Monday. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene just east of Lost Hills and Freeway 5 at around 6:45 a.m. KBAK-TV reported the accident occurred along Corcoran Road north of McCombs Road on...
calcoastnews.com
Driver ejected from SUV in crash near Los Alamos
A woman was ejected from an SUV and suffered major injuries after crashing on Highway 101 near Los Alamos early Monday morning. The woman, who was the lone occupant of the SUV, crashed on northbound Highway 101by Cat Canyon Road at about 4:25 a.m. The SUV rolled over multiple times and came to a rest about 100 yards off the highway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco
WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9
On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of...
Santa Barbara Independent
New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder
At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
Bikers to use some of state hwys in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties
A group of 30 to 40 injured veterans and first responders will use portions of the state highway system in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties Tuesday through Friday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9
A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
DUI patrols to be conducted in San Luis Obispo
– Additional officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department will be out on patrol tonight from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. “We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the...
Heatwave brings 100-degree temperatures to SLO. Is cooler weather is on the way?
San Luis Obispo just set a daily high temperature record for the sixth time this year.
etxview.com
Central Coast residents remember Kristin Smart following Paul Flores conviction
Not long after the guilty verdict in a Salinas courtroom, Central Coast residents began to react to the finding in a saga that began 26 years ago with the disappearance of Kristin Smart outside a Cal Poly dorm. "I moved to California the year she disappeared," said Tiffany Wilson, as...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in North Coast SLO County the week of Oct. 9
The median price per square foot for a home in North Coast SLO County decreased in the past week to $541, which is the highest in the county. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in North Coast SLO County was $644. After North...
Central Coast crude oil pipelines tied to Refugio spill acquired by ExxonMobil
The acquisition includes Pipeline 901, which ruptured near Refugio State Beach and spilled up to 630,000 gallons of oil in 2015.
Comments / 0