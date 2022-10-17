ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Edhat

One Dead in Santa Maria House Fire

One person has died in a structure fire that broke out in Santa Maria Wednesday afternoon. At 3:33 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 3500 block of Rosales Court in the Tanglewood neighborhood. Crews discovered a single story, single-family home emitting black smoke and flames. They engaged in...
SANTA MARIA, CA
AOL Corp

Body of elderly man found off Highway 101 in SLO, CHP says

An elderly man was found dead Monday on the northbound shoulder of Highway 101 near Graves Street north of Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers told the Tribune the man likely died from natural causes with no indication of violence, though an...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Driver ejected from SUV in crash near Los Alamos

A woman was ejected from an SUV and suffered major injuries after crashing on Highway 101 near Los Alamos early Monday morning. The woman, who was the lone occupant of the SUV, crashed on northbound Highway 101by Cat Canyon Road at about 4:25 a.m. The SUV rolled over multiple times and came to a rest about 100 yards off the highway, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
KGET

2 identified in fatal 3-car crash in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two men who died in a crash on Corcoran Road on Monday morning in Wasco. The sheriff’s office said officers were dispatched to the crash at 6:40 a.m. on Corcoran Road five miles north of McCombs Avenue. The crash involved three vehicles and a […]
WASCO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

New Details Emerge in Santa Ynez Murder

At 5’11” and 190 pounds, Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris seemed a little hefty to slip through the cracks. Yet that’s exactly what the 26-year-old Lancaster man did in the early morning hours of October 8, after allegedly beating Terry Lee Wilson, the 72-year-old father of an ex-girlfriend, to death in Wilson’s Santa Ynez bathroom.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Oct. 9

A house in San Luis Obispo that sold for $1.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last two weeks. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $573.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA

