montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SETS UP FORMER KEEFER CROSSING MIDDLE SCHOOL AS STATEWIDE ACTIVE SHOOTING TRAINING CENTER FOR POLICE
The former Keefer Crossing Middle School which was sold last year by New Caney ISD to an investment company has been leased by Montgomery County. The county is setting it up as a statewide active shooter training facility for law enforcement across the state. Inquiries from as far away as Wisconsin have already come in asking about availability. The school closed last year. After the closing, much of the furniture and equipment was left behind. The kitchen still had all the appliances, desks in offices and classrooms, and even musical instruments. After the district closed the school thieves came in and stripped it of wiring and plumbing. The county is using some of its Emergency Management equipment such as air handlers and generators to handle the stagnant air and power issues. Also, some equipment has been rented. State Representative Steve Toth said he hopes to get funding to assist the county with the $23,500 monthly price tag. Toth said prior to Columbine it was to wait until the shooting stopped then move in. That has been changed, even though it wasn’t followed through in Uvalde. The building of over 100,000 square feet can actually run several scenarios at one time. Montgomery County SWAT has already utilized it on several occasions as evidenced by the training cartridges around the building and shot marks on the walls etc. Montgomery County Judge Keough hopes multiple agencies will utilize the facility. Representative Toth hopes other schools closed around the state can also be utilized in the same manner. Due to the fact thieves entered the building prior extra precautions have been taken to prevent further damage. The school camera system has been tied to MCSO and deputies will now walk the perimeter of the building looking for suspicious activity.
navasotanews.com
Weekend clean-up events around Grimes County give chance to dispose of hazardous waste, other items
If you have household hazardous materials, or other things to get rid of, you have chances this weekend!. Navasota Mayor Bert Miller mentioned at the latest city council meeting Friday’s disposal event going on out at Twin Oaks Landfill just off Highway 30. “This one is where you can...
navasotanews.com
Three vehicle crash near Anderson shuts down Highway 90 for brief period Wednesday
A three vehicle crash on Highway 90 in Anderson caused sme delays during the lunch hour on Wednesday. No injuries were reported, as delays went on for a couple hours, before the roadway was reopened. No further information was released.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NORTH LOOP 336 EAST CLOSED UNTIL 7PM
3pm-NORTH LOOP 336 EAST BETWEEN FM 3083 AND SH 105 IS CLOSED. THIS AFTER A TRUCK HIT A POWER POLE DROPPING POWER LINES ACROSS THE ROAD. CONROE POLICE ESTIMATE TO REOPEN CLOSE TO 7PM THIS EVENING.
navasotanews.com
Former Navasota man faces 14th Driving with Invalid License charge after weekend arrest
A former Navasota man heading to town to allegedly pick up license plates for his new truck is in jail for driving with an Invalid License for the 14th time. Officers stopped 67 year old Frank Milton Williams early Saturday morning on Highway 6 near FM 159 for having no front license plate, nor registration tag. Williams said he was heading to Navasota to pick up the plates for the truck, which had been purchased in Bryan.
navasotanews.com
Richards woman wanted in Brazos County for Felony Theft
A woman from Richards is the subject of a most wanted post from Brazos County Crimestoppers this week. The organization released hat hey are seeking information in the whereabouts of 36 year old Jamie Lynn Klawinsky of Richards. She is waned for Theft between $2,500 and $30,000, and her last...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Madisonville Man For Endangering His Daughter After A Train Hits His Pickup
The day before the eighth birthday of a Madisonville girl, the pickup she was riding in was struck by a train south of downtown Bryan. Bryan police arrested the girl’s father on a charge of child endangerment. According to the BPD arrest report, the driver told officers he went...
Click2Houston.com
Human skeletal remains found in abandoned truck in Willis, MCSO says
WILLIS, Texas – An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned truck Wednesday in Willis, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The discovery was made at 10 a.m. after deputies responded to a report of human remains inside a white Ford F250...
wtaw.com
Bryan Midtown Park Update Includes Removing The Fence Around The Lake And The City Council Agreeing To A Design Contract For More Outdoor Amenities
The Bryan city council agrees to spend another $165,000 thousand dollars on Midtown Park. Deputy city manager Hugh Walker says it is to design more outdoor amenities between the Legends Events Center and the lake. Those amenities includes sand volleyball and a boathouse and dock for rental kayaks. Midtown Park...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH IN CONROE
On October 16, 2022, a Conroe resident returned to her home at Third and Pauline just after 4 a.m. and discovered a mangled bicycle in her yard. She then located a male who appeared deceased on the neighbor’s driveway. Conroe Police were notified and responded to the scene. They determined the male, identified as Vernon Johnson was deceased. Officers started to canvass the area and located a security camera that showed a light-colored 2017 Ford F150 hitting the victim. In their investigation, they were able to determine that Johnson was northbound on Third Street when he was hit by a driver identified as Jesse Valdez, 24, of 1402 Reno Ridge in Spring. It wasn’t until later that the identification was made. A Montg0omery County Sheriff’s Deputy traveling down the 100 block of North Loop 336 East. The deputy saw Valdez walking along the road and was intoxicated. He was arrested for Public Intoxication. At about the same time, Conroe Police found Valdez’s vehicle crashed at North Loop 336 East and First Street. It was when they began looking for the owner of the crashed car that they found Valdez to be in the Montgomery County Jail. Valdez remains in the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and Failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death. His bonds total $200,000.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 5 DEPUTIES TAKE WANTED HARRIS COUNTY ROBBERY SUSPECT OFF THE STREETS
Monday afternoon Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies arrested Shade Sabastian Buczek, 26, of 3703 Stillview Drive in Houston. He was arrested in the 28300 block of FM 2978. Buczek was wanted by Harris County for a February 1, 2019, aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He had previously been arrested by Harris County and put on a $888,888.00 bond. The Harris County District Attorney had requested it be lowered to a $50,000 bond. At the same time, the Public Defender requested a $20,000 bond. The magistrate set the bond at $25,000. His last court appearance was on July 31, 2020, in which the Judge reset the case for September 3, 2020. Buczek never showed up and has been on the run since. During the time he was out on bond, on September 20, 2019, fled from a Precinct 4 Harris County Deputy but was captured. The Judge gave him 3-days in jail. Two of those were as he waited to go to court.
Traffic alert: I-45 heading north near The Woodlands reopens following big rig crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: The big rig crash has been cleared just before 6 a.m. An overturned 18-wheeler has all of the main lanes blocked on Interstate 45 heading north in Montgomery County Tuesday morning. This happened just before 3:30 a.m. near Lake Woodlands Drive. Motorists can use...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BODY FOUND IN VEHICLE IN WILLIS
Detectives are on the scene of a body found in a vehicle on Calvary ROad in Willis. Reports are the body was in very advanced stages of decomposition. We will update as additional information is available.
everythinglubbock.com
Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
mocomotive.com
CRASH SENDS FAMILY OF FIVE TO HOSPITAL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER TRUCK RUNS RED LIGHT STRIKING THEM
At 9:20 pm Sunday night a frantic call came across the radios in Montgomery County as a Wood Branch Officer reported on-viewing a crash at I-69 and the Grand Parkway. He reported multiple critically injured persons. Porter Fire responded to…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/crash-sends-family-of-five-to-hospital-in-critical-condition-after-truck-runs-red-light-striking-them/
kwhi.com
TWO ARRESTED MONDAY ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested Monday morning on Marijuana Charges. Brenham Police report that late Monday morning at 11:10, Corporal Ha conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Highway 290 West for a moving violation. Corporal Ha smelled the odor of burnt marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located. The driver, John Wilson, 33, of Clayton, Delaware, and the front seat passenger, Nathen Loff, 30 of Conroe, were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
KHOU
Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, officials say
Timothy Perez was reported missing on March 5 and was last seen just outside of Austin. His remains were discovered on Oct. 11.
KBTX.com
Man sentenced to 45 years for shooting at College Station police
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced Jonathan Bridges to 45 years in prison last Friday for shooting at police in February of 2021. He entered a plea agreement on multiple charges including two aggravated assault charges and a burglary charge and will serve concurrent sentences for other charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and possession of marijuana.
