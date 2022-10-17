CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh will lead the efforts of his Office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming November 8, 2022, general election. Assistant United States Attorneys Lena Busscher in the Abingdon Division, Michael Baudinet in the Roanoke Division, and Ronald M. Huber in the Charlottesville Division have been appointed to serve as the District Election Officers (DEO) for the Western District of Virginia. In that capacity they are responsible for overseeing the District’s handling of election day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with Justice Department Headquarters in Washington.

