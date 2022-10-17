MISSING: Over 25 Indiana children still not found

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare come true: a lost child.

Over 25 children reported missing throughout the state of Indiana in 2022 still have not been found.

Background

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 28 children who went missing in the Hoosier state so far this year have still not been located. The missing cases have occurred in rural areas and large cities like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

While some of the kids have been seen as recently as October, others have not had any reported sightings since January. Missing children range in age from 3 years old to 17.

Below is a list of information on all 28 children, including photos and ID information:

Missing from Indianapolis

Bradley Werner Age now: 13 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Sandy Eye color: Green Height: 5’7″ Weight: 160 lbs. Last seen: Oct. 3



Christopher Henderson Age now: 14 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair color: Brown Eye color: Green Height: 5’7″ Weight: 130 lbs. Last seen: Sept. 29



Emma Pedder Age now: 19 Sex: Female Race: White Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’3″ Weight: 95 lbs. Last seen: Sept. 23



Shawn Schneider Age now: 16 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Blonde Eye color: Blue Height: 5’7″ Weight: 120 lbs. Last seen: Sept. 14



Kade Hall Age now: 15 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Blonde Eye color: Blue Height: 6’1″ Weight: 170 lbs. Last seen: Sept. 8



Kalonice Gray Age now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Biracial Hair color: Black Eye color: Brown Height: 5’2″ Weight: 130 lbs. Last seen: Aug. 21



Alyiana Mathis Age now: 14 Sex: Female Race: White Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’3″ Weight: 140 lbs. Last seen: July 17



Samera Smith Age now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’5″ Weight: 125 lbs. Last seen: July 3



Dayshawn Wilson Age now: 16 Sex: Male Race: Black Hair color: Black Eye color: Brown Height: 5’9″ Weight: 300 lbs. Last seen: July 1



Steven Bryan Age now: 3 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Light brown Eye color: Blue Height: 3’5″ Weight: 32 lbs. Last seen: June 9



Caliyha Sutton-Griffin Age now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’2″ Weight: 115 lbs. Last seen: June 4



Zirena Bryant Age now: 14 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair color: Black Eye color: Brown Height: 5’4″ Weight: 187 lbs. Last seen: May 5



Nevaeh Roll Age now: 17 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Brown Eye color: Blue Height: 5’9″ Weight: 141 lbs. Last seen: March 11



Jayden Roll Age now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair color: Blonde Eye color: Blue Height: 5’7″ Weight: 111 lbs. Last seen: March 10



Nathaniel Foster Age now: 17 Sex: Male Race: Biracial Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’6″ Weight: 150 lbs. Last seen: Jan. 16



Missing from Fort Wayne

Jasmine Juday Age now: 15 Sex: Female Race: White Hair color: Blonde Eye color: Blue Height: 5’5″ Weight: 125 lbs. Last seen: Sept. 21



Jonathon Sorrell Age now: 16 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Blonde (last seen with auburn hair) Eye color: Blue Height: 5’7″ Weight: 140 lbs. Last seen: Aug. 2



Jermeeka Crawford Age now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair color: Black Eye color: Brown Height: 5’0″ Weight: 150 lbs. Last seen: April 25



Missing from Anderson

Jamilla Luster Age now: 15 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair color: Black (last seen with long braids) Eye color: Hazel Height: 5’8″ Weight: 100 lbs. Last seen: Aug. 29



Maite Lopez-Silva Age now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Hispanic Hair color: Black Eye color: Brown Height: 5’2″ Weight: 120 lbs. Last seen: June 19



Missing from Gary

Nashawun Harris Age now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Black Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’4″ Weight: 110 lbs. Last seen: Aug. 3



Madison Keeling Age now: 17 Sex: Female Race: White Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’6″ Weight: 180 lbs. Last seen: March 6



Missing from other areas in Indiana

Noah Newhouse Missing from: South Bend Age now: 16 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Blonde Eye color: Blue Height: 5’9″ Weight: 180 lbs. Last seen: Sept. 9



Haylee Cummings Missing from: Muncie Age now: 16 Sex: Female Race: White Hair color: Light brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’4″ Weight: 155 lbs. Last seen: Aug. 9



Katherine Amaya Missing from: Schererville Age now: 16 Sex: Female Race: Hispanic Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’7″ Weight: 170 lbs. Last seen: July 27



Samuel Rios Missing from: Marion Age now: 16 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’7″ Weight: 140 lbs. Last seen: July 19



Patrick Rizzo Missing from: Mishawaka Age now: 14 Sex: Male Race: White Hair color: Light brown Eye color: Brown Height: 5’0″ Weight: 100 lbs. Last seen: June 25



Cecilia Raymundo-Cuchil Missing from: Seymour Age now: 17 Sex: Female Race: Hispanic Hair color: Brown Eye color: Brown Height: 4’9″ Weight: 130 lbs. Last seen: Feb. 9



How to help

Anyone with information on any of the above missing children is urged to contact authorities immediately, either by calling 911 or local police. You can also call 1-800-THE-LOST.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.