Indianapolis, IN

MISSING: Over 25 Indiana children still not found

By Joe Schroeder
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a parent’s worst nightmare come true: a lost child.

Over 25 children reported missing throughout the state of Indiana in 2022 still have not been found.

Background

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 28 children who went missing in the Hoosier state so far this year have still not been located. The missing cases have occurred in rural areas and large cities like Fort Wayne and Indianapolis.

While some of the kids have been seen as recently as October, others have not had any reported sightings since January. Missing children range in age from 3 years old to 17.

Below is a list of information on all 28 children, including photos and ID information:

Missing from Indianapolis

  • Bradley Werner
    • Age now: 13
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Sandy
    • Eye color: Green
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 160 lbs.
    • Last seen: Oct. 3
  • Christopher Henderson
    • Age now: 14
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: Biracial
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Green
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 130 lbs.
    • Last seen: Sept. 29
  • Emma Pedder
    • Age now: 19
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’3″
    • Weight: 95 lbs.
    • Last seen: Sept. 23
  • Shawn Schneider
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Blonde
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 120 lbs.
    • Last seen: Sept. 14
  • Kade Hall
    • Age now: 15
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Blonde
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 6’1″
    • Weight: 170 lbs.
    • Last seen: Sept. 8
  • Kalonice Gray
    • Age now: 15
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Biracial
    • Hair color: Black
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’2″
    • Weight: 130 lbs.
    • Last seen: Aug. 21
  • Alyiana Mathis
    • Age now: 14
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’3″
    • Weight: 140 lbs.
    • Last seen: July 17
  • Samera Smith
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’5″
    • Weight: 125 lbs.
    • Last seen: July 3
  • Dayshawn Wilson
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Black
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’9″
    • Weight: 300 lbs.
    • Last seen: July 1
  • Steven Bryan
    • Age now: 3
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Light brown
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 3’5″
    • Weight: 32 lbs.
    • Last seen: June 9
  • Caliyha Sutton-Griffin
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’2″
    • Weight: 115 lbs.
    • Last seen: June 4
  • Zirena Bryant
    • Age now: 14
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Black
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’4″
    • Weight: 187 lbs.
    • Last seen: May 5
  • Nevaeh Roll
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 5’9″
    • Weight: 141 lbs.
    • Last seen: March 11
  • Jayden Roll
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Blonde
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 111 lbs.
    • Last seen: March 10
  • Nathaniel Foster
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: Biracial
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’6″
    • Weight: 150 lbs.
    • Last seen: Jan. 16

Missing from Fort Wayne

  • Jasmine Juday
    • Age now: 15
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Blonde
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 5’5″
    • Weight: 125 lbs.
    • Last seen: Sept. 21
  • Jonathon Sorrell
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Blonde (last seen with auburn hair)
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 140 lbs.
    • Last seen: Aug. 2
  • Jermeeka Crawford
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Black
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’0″
    • Weight: 150 lbs.
    • Last seen: April 25

Missing from Anderson

  • Jamilla Luster
    • Age now: 15
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Black (last seen with long braids)
    • Eye color: Hazel
    • Height: 5’8″
    • Weight: 100 lbs.
    • Last seen: Aug. 29
  • Maite Lopez-Silva
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Hispanic
    • Hair color: Black
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’2″
    • Weight: 120 lbs.
    • Last seen: June 19

Missing from Gary

  • Nashawun Harris
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Black
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’4″
    • Weight: 110 lbs.
    • Last seen: Aug. 3
  • Madison Keeling
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’6″
    • Weight: 180 lbs.
    • Last seen: March 6

Missing from other areas in Indiana

  • Noah Newhouse
    • Missing from: South Bend
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Blonde
    • Eye color: Blue
    • Height: 5’9″
    • Weight: 180 lbs.
    • Last seen: Sept. 9
  • Haylee Cummings
    • Missing from: Muncie
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Light brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’4″
    • Weight: 155 lbs.
    • Last seen: Aug. 9
  • Katherine Amaya
    • Missing from: Schererville
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Hispanic
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 170 lbs.
    • Last seen: July 27
  • Samuel Rios
    • Missing from: Marion
    • Age now: 16
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’7″
    • Weight: 140 lbs.
    • Last seen: July 19
  • Patrick Rizzo
    • Missing from: Mishawaka
    • Age now: 14
    • Sex: Male
    • Race: White
    • Hair color: Light brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 5’0″
    • Weight: 100 lbs.
    • Last seen: June 25
  • Cecilia Raymundo-Cuchil
    • Missing from: Seymour
    • Age now: 17
    • Sex: Female
    • Race: Hispanic
    • Hair color: Brown
    • Eye color: Brown
    • Height: 4’9″
    • Weight: 130 lbs.
    • Last seen: Feb. 9

How to help

Anyone with information on any of the above missing children is urged to contact authorities immediately, either by calling 911 or local police. You can also call 1-800-THE-LOST.

Comments / 7

Jackie Fultz
3d ago

this breaks my heart as I worry about my grandchildren every day, and all my family and friends💔😥 it's happening in terrifying numbers daily all across our country, but to find an article that pertains close to your OWN state there's definitely reason to be concerned and worried 😟

Deb Ewing
3d ago

this is absolutely horrible, I can't believe I'm just now seeing anything about all of these children from our state, .

